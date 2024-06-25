Albania v Spain Euro 2024 player ratings: Olmo 8, Torres 7; Ajeti 8, Manaj 5

Spain's second XI swaggered through their final game in Euro 2024 Group B with a 1-0 win against Albania thanks to a goal from Barcelona forward Ferran Torres on Monday.

Manager Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to his starting line-up from the team that beat Italy 1-0 as they had already clinched top spot in the group. They had earlier beaten Croatia 3-0 in their opening game.

The three-time European champions enter the last 16 with a 100 per cent record and without conceding a goal.

Former Manchester City forward Torres gave Spain the lead in the 13th minute, striking a precise low finish after being put into space by a superb pass by Dani Olmo.

The result means that Albania finished bottom of the group and were eliminated and England, France and the Netherlands are all guaranteed to go through to the knockout phase.

Gareth Southgate’s team are now assured of being one of the best-placed third teams even if they don't finish in the top two of Group C. They currently lead the group by two points and face Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday.

Spain's second string showed the strength in depth available to De la Fuente as they dominated possession in the first half in Dusseldorf.

But Albania's Kristjan Asllani did force a good save from Spain keeper David Raya with a powerful 25-yard strike in the first half.

Spain had won all eight of their previous encounters with Albania and looked far too strong in the first 45 minutes but their opponents stepped up their game in the second half, especially after substitutes Armando Broja, Medon Berisha and Arber Hoxha were introduced.

REPORT: Group B winners Spain triumphed for a third time at EURO 2024 thanks to a Ferran Torres goal 📰👇#EURO2024 | #ALBESP — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 24, 2024

Broja forced another fine save from Raya with a stinging shot on the turn.

Albania's Brazilian coach Sylvinho said afterwards: "I am proud of the players. We competed against three great sides.

"The experience for us and for the country was amazing. The players gave everything and will remember this for the rest of their lives."

Spain scorer Torres, who has 20 goals in 44 games for his country, said: "We are forging our own path.

"We are working very well together. We are like a big family. Now we are through to the last 16 and we are just going one game at a time, but why shouldn't we have big dreams."

In the group's other game, Italy grabbed an equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 with Croatia and reach the knockout stages.

Luka Modric put Croatia ahead in the 55th minute but Mattia Zaccagni levelled the scores in the 98th minute with a composed finish.

The goal put Italy through as they clinched second place in the group – and sent heart-broken Croatia, the 2018 World Cup finalists, home.