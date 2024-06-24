England v Slovenia: Kane and Co roll with the punches after stuttering start to Euro 2024

Just two games into Euro 2024 and the knives are already out for Gareth Southgate's England side despite them being top of Group C and having one foot firmly planted in the knockout stages.

Both matches so far – a 1-0 win over Serbia followed by the 1-1 draw with Denmark – have seen England take an early lead before fading badly with the team dropping too deep, offering little attacking threat and failing to press the opposition as a unit.

The warning signs were flashing before a ball had been kicked in the tournament, though, when England fell to a shock defeat against Iceland at Wembley Stadium in their final warm-up game – a performance Southgate admitted was “far from ideal” but would “really focus the mind” ahead of the finals.

But that focus has never materialised in Germany with criticism coming thick and fast with Southgate and captain Harry Kane in particular being put through the mincer by fans and the media.

The fact England have struggled so badly despite a front four containing Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Kane is seen by some as the inability of a defensively-minded manager to utilise top-level attacking talents.

Southgate has offered various reasons for England's struggles; from suggesting that the players are not fit enough to press the opposition effectively to the more dubious idea that they have not found a “natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips” in midfield.

The experiment of playing Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice has not paid off, while even record-goalscorer Kane was hauled off during the dismal second-half showing against the Danes in Frankfurt, despite putting England into an 18th-minute lead.

Kane, though, insists Southgate remains the right man for job, one that it is looking increasingly likely he will no longer occupy by the end of this summer – barring a huge turnaround in performances and results.

“I can't speak highly enough of Gareth and what he has done for this team and the nation. In terms of where we were and where we are now as a national team it is completely different,” said the striker, who has scored 64 goals in 93 games for his country.

“There are always going to be people who criticise or doubt him but his record speaks for itself – it's really successful with us.

“But like all of us he's determined to take that next step and win it and that's what we are all really determined to do.”

Kane himself has come out swinging against both the suggestion that he is not fully fit to lead the line for England and the criticism he has received from former Three Lions stars now working as TV pundits.

“The games in the tournament I felt as fit as I have all season,” said the 30-year-old who was replaced alongside Saka and Foden with more than 20 minutes of the game remaining against Denmark.

"Building the lads up with confidence would be a better way to go about it..." 👀



Harry Kane has responded to the criticism from pundits surrounding England's performances at Euro 2024.

“I know I came off in the second game but that was down to the manager wanting to see something different and freshening up the front players.

“Sometimes in my experience when I've had bad games or games that are not up to the standard, it's always something to look for and find a reason why.”

And as for the withering attacks on him and the rest of his teammates by the likes of Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer from the TV studio, Kane added: “I always feel like they have a responsibility.

“I would never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player who has worn the shirt and knows what it is like to play for England,” said Kane.

“[But] the bottom line is we haven't won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is.”

But despite the problems, Kane insists everyone just needs to take a breath as they go into Tuesday's game at Cologne Stadium aiming to secure top spot in the group.

“It is not a time to panic but a time to improve,” added Kane. “At this early stage it is almost like a boxer in the first couple of rounds seeing where everyone is at and how they feel, or a golfer in a major tournament in the first round – don’t play yourself out of the tournament, be calm.

“Tuesday is important for the feeling of the group, we want to finish top and take the momentum into the knockout stages.”