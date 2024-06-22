Turkey v Portugal player ratings: Akaydin 2, Kokcu 5; Silva 9, Ronaldo 8

Turkey defender Samet Akaydin scored a nightmare own goal as Portugal qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 by sealing top spot in Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Dortmund.

Fenerbahce centre-back Akaydin inexplicably passed the ball past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and into an empty net under little pressure after an attack involving Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo had broken down.

Bernardo Silva’s first goal at a major international tournament had broken the deadlock for the Euro 2016 champions at Signal Iduna Park before Ronaldo unselfishly teed up Bruno Fernandes for the third.

Portugal returned to action after opening their Euros challenge with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Czech Republic, while Turkey also had an opportunity to book a place in the last 16 following an entertaining 3-1 win against Georgia.

Kerem Akturkoglu wasted an early chance for Vincenzo Montella’s side before Manchester City's Silva stroked home left-footed in the 21st minute after Nuno Mendes’ cross took a touch off Orkun Kokcu.

Turkey’s problems doubled in embarrassing fashion just seven minutes later.

Cancelo’s attempted pass failed to find Ronaldo but Akaydin passed blind and directed his back pass wide of Manchester United keeper Bayindir, with Zeki Celik unable to get back and clear before the ball crossed the line.

Hopes of a Turkey fightback were over 11 minutes after the restart when Ronaldo raced clear to square for a Fernandes a tap-in.

There were a series of breaks in play during the second half as spectators ran on to the pitch to take selfies with Portugal captain and Al Nassr star Ronaldo, prompting concerns about security in Dortmund.

Turkey offered little response in the closing stages as Roberto Martinez’s men convincingly sealed a place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.