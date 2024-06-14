Fans converge in Germany for Euro 2024 opening game

Football fans from around the world are in Germany, where the Euro 2024 tournament kicks off on Friday.

Scotland fans, many opting to wear kilts for the occasion, packed into Munich's main square as they celebrated their second successive Euros finals – and their big opening game against hosts Germany.

German fans were also on the streets, as tournament hosts and in a group that also features Hungary and Switzerland. Germany are among the favourites, but the team have a record of early exits in recent tournaments.

The Euro 2024 opening ceremony – a much shorter event than the Olympics or World Cup – was held before the match at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich.

Police from across Europe are also in Germany, to bolster the country's defences against terrorism and other threats to Euro 2024.

Tens of thousands of Scotland fans streamed into the Bavarian capital, arriving on planes, trains and cars, intent on starting the party.

At Marienplatz square in the city centre, members of the Tartan Army kept waiting staff busy with orders, while regaling locals with renditions of “Flower of Scotland”, accompanied by pipers.

Marienplatz square is full hours before the game. AP

For supporters like Jess Barber – who spent 34 hours travelling from Australia to join her brother and surprised father – the opportunity to cheer on Scotland was too good to miss.

“Both my flights from Melbourne and Bangkok were full of Scotsmen coming to Germany,” Ms Barber said. “We arrived at 5am and came straight to the centre. We haven't even been to the hotel yet.”

Germany are banking on a wave of enthusiasm from their own supporters.

“I'm hoping for a second fairy tale, like the fairy tale summer of 2006,” said Siegfried Rothe, 67, wearing a German football shirt and cap, recalling the World Cup the reunified Germany hosted. That year, the hosts finished third.

German officials have estimated more than 100,000 Scottish supporters will be in Munich for the opening match. Many said they came without tickets, and will head to fan zones and local venues to watch the game.

Police search the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany for suspicious objects ahead of Euro 2024. AP

“We grew up watching Scotland not qualify and this is the first tournament we have been able to go to and enjoy the atmosphere,” said Craig Fyfe, 28, from Glasgow. “Everybody is coming on planes, trains and cars.”

Sigurd Smith, 36, and Emma Wylie, 37, made the trip from Orkney. “I think it's going to be absolutely brilliant,” Ms Wylie said of the match against Germany.

Stuart Webster, 48, made the 13,500km trip from Rockingham, Western Australia for the game.

“Couldn't miss it, no chance of that. We don't make every tournament, so we had to go to this one,” said Mr Webster, who travelled with his two sons, one of whom was wrapped in a Scottish flag.