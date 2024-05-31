Dortmund v Real Madrid: How to watch Champions League final in UAE and when does it start?

What is the game?

The Champions League final is the deciding match of European club football's premier tournament that is run by Uefa. It is the 69th staging of the match and the 32nd since it was renamed from the European Cup. This is the final campaign in its current format of a 32-team group stage with a new expanded format introduced next season.

Where and when is the final?

This year's Champions League final is between Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and La Liga champions Real Madrid. It takes place on Saturday, June 1, at London's Wembley Stadium and kicks off 11pm UAE time.

Which club won it last year?

Last year's final was won by Manchester City who became European champions for the first time when they defeated Serie A side Inter Milan in Istanbul 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from midfielder Rodri. With the Premier League title and FA Cup already secured, victory at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium meant Pep Guardiola's side had completed a trophy treble.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. Reuters

Who has won the most European titles?

Real Madrid are way out in front in terms of European Cup wins with the Spanish club lifting the trophy 14 times and finishing runners-up on a further three occasions. Serie A side AC Milan are next best with seven victories, one ahead of Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich and Premier League club Liverpool. Real's Spanish rivals Barcelona have ruled Europe on five occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final. Reuters

How many times have Dortmund won it?

The Germans have been champions of Europe once, in 1997, when they defeated Juventus 3-1 at The Olympiastadion in Munich thanks to a Karl-Heinz Riedle double and a superb lob from substitute Lars Ricken. Alessandro Del Piero scored for the Italians to pull the score back to 2-1 but that turned out to be merely a consolation.

Dortmund were also beaten finalists in 2013 when a last-minute Arjen Robben goal earned German rivals Bayern Munich a 2-1 win at Wembley.

How did the two clubs reach the final?

Real Madrid qualified for the knockout stages after finishing top of Group C, winning all six of their games, against Napoli, Sporting Braga and Union Berlin. They finished eight points clear of second-placed Napoli. RB Leipzig were then dispatched 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16 before Real knocked reigning champions Manchester City out in the quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out after the match had finished 4-4 on aggregate after extra-time.

In the semi-finals, two last-gasp goals from substitute Joselu earned Madrid a 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich which meant they came out on top 4-3 on aggregate.

Dortmund were drawn in a 'Group of Death' that contained Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Italian giants AC Milan and big-spending Premier League side Newcastle United. Despite losing their opening game to PSG, the Germans went on to finish top of Group F by three points.

Dutch side PSV Eindhoven were beaten 3-1 over two legs in the last 16 before Dortmund edged out Spain's Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate. They then took on PSG again, defeating the French side 1-0 in both legs to seal their final spot.

How much prize money do the winners earn?

The champions will receive prize money of €20 million with the runners-up settling for €15.5 million.

Who is the referee?

Slovenia's Slavko Vincic will referee the game. He will be officiating his second Uefa club competition final after the 2022 Europa League showpiece between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

How can you watch it in the UAE?

UAE football fans can watch Saturday's final live on beIN Sports.