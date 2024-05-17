Jurgen Klopp 'will not forget a day' as he prepares for Liverpool farewell

Jurgen Klopp said he will not forget a single day of his time in charge of Liverpool as the German prepares to bring down the curtain on his remarkable tenure at the Anfield club.

The Reds will face Wolves in what will be an emotional occasion at Anfield on Sunday as the home fans say goodbye to a manager who has transformed the club's fortunes over the past decade.

Klopp arrived at the club in October 2015 and won seven major trophies at Liverpool, including the club's first league title for 30 years and the 2019 Champions League. He could have added more to the trophy cabinet.

Twice Liverpool missed out on the Premier League by one point to Manchester City, while they lost two Champions League finals to Real Madrid, in 2018 and 2022.

Earlier this season, the Reds were on track for a quadruple at one point after lifting the League Cup in February but stumbled along the way, especially in the final weeks of Klopp's reign.

However, Klopp said he is extremely happy with what he achieved at the club.

Our last staff photograph with Jurgen and his winning silverware taken at Anfield this week. Proud and privileged to have been here throughout his whole tenure. #DankeJurgen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIZDHrBnYj — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) May 16, 2024

"A decade in your life is a massive one but I will not forget a day in that time because I found the best people I ever met and I did it for the best club I ever imagined," Klopp said on Friday.

Klopp announced in January that this would be his final season in charge. But the reality of his decision is now beginning to dawn on him.

"It's been the most intense week of my life, saying goodbyes to so many people. We don't have to pretend it's a normal week," Klopp said. "The game (against Wolves), I'm a pragmatic person, this is the final game then holiday.

"So it's business as usual, but while knowing everything will be different.

"Saying goodbye is never nice, saying it without feeling hurt or sad would mean the time together was not great. I had a great time."

Klopp's critics believe he did not maximise the talents of a squad which peaked between 2018 and 2020 and the Reds boss accepts they are entitled to hold that viewpoint.

High praise from the boss for Joel Matip 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xCvj9O3N04 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2024

But he sees things differently, saying: "I really think it was the absolute opposite of a waste of time.

"We used absolutely everything and tried to make the best out of everything and tried to enjoy it as much as somehow possible.

"For me it is absolutely fine (the success he had). I know we could have won more but I cannot change that. We could have won less, that's possible as well."

Meanwhile, Liverpool announced that Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Spain international Thiago, 33, joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich for £20 million in 2020 but injuries have limited the midfielder to just 98 appearances, including only one this season.

"Before he even came to Liverpool I believed that if you really love football it would make a lot of sense if you watched Thiago Alcantara play," said Klopp.

"Technically, he is so, so good. A talent who could play in any team in the world and it was a privilege to have him with us."

He added: "I know injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible. This is what I will remember."