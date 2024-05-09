Premier League predictions: Arsenal thump Man United, Man City too strong for Fulham

Saturday: Fulham v Manchester City (3.30pm kick off UAE)

Fulham's draw at Brentford last weekend means the Cottagers have won just once in seven matches, leaving them 13th in the table as their season finale fizzles out in disappointing fashion.

The Manchester City juggernaut appears to be hurtling along at top gear with Pep Guardiola's side sitting one point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand after winning six games in a row. If they are victorious in all three of their remaining matches, City will be Premier League champions for a record fourth consecutive year.

Prediction: Fulham 0 Man City 4

Bournemouth v Brentford (6pm)

Bournemouth have already reached a club record Premier League points tally – 48 – and could equal their highest finish of ninth place achieved in 2016/17. The Cherries are currently 10th, one place and one point shy of West Ham.

Brentford will be happy to see the back of their worst campaign since reaching the Premier League three seasons ago. The Bees are 16th, 10 points clear of the bottom three but could do with striker Ivan Toney finding his scoring touch after a 10-match goal drought.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Brentford 1

Everton v Sheffield United (6pm)

Everton have managed to hit some form just when it mattered, losing just once and winning four of their last seven games – a run that has pulled them comfortably clear of the relegation battle.

For hapless Sheffield United, the end of the season cannot come quick enough. Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest saw the Blades reach the unwanted milestone of conceding 100 goals, equalling the record set by Swindon Town in 1993/94 – and with two games still to play.

Prediction: Everton 2 Sheffield United 0

Newcastle v Brighton (6pm)

Newcastle United made it four wins in five games with the 4-1 demolition of Burnley on Saturday and are sixth in the table, four points and one place behind Tottenham Hotspur as the Magpies look to secure European football next season.

A Joao Pedro goal three minutes from time saw Brighton end a six-game winless run with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa but goals remain a problem for Roberto de Zerbi's side, who have scored just five times in their last 10 league fixtures.

Prediction: Prediction: Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (6pm)

Spurs' form has fallen off a cliff just when it mattered most, losing four games on the trot, conceding 13 goals along the way to leave their top-four hopes hanging by a thread. They sit in fifth, seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, although Tottenham do still have a game in hand.

Last week's home battering by Newcastle all but killed off Burnley's survival hopes with Vincent Kompany's side sitting second from bottom, five points from safety with two games to play.

Prediction: Spurs 3 Burnley 1

Cole Palmer celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal in their 5-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on May 5, 2024. Reuters

West Ham United v Luton Town (6pm)

David Moyes' last home game in charge sees West Ham hoping to end a run of form that has seen them take one point from a possible 12. They fell to a humiliating 5-0 defeat London rivals Chelsea last time out.

Luton are third from bottom and only three points clear of safety but have tasted victory only once in 15 games and taken one point out of a possible 12 going into this match.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Luton 1

Wolves v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Wolves were hammered 5-1 at title-chasing Manchester City last week maintaining their recent poor run and Gary O'Neil's men have now won once and lost five of their last eight games.

Palace are enjoying a superb run under manager Oliver Glasner, winning four of their last five games including victories over Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Palace 2

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (8.30pm)

Forest's win at bottom club Sheffield United, that saw Callum Hodson-Odoi score twice, lifted them three points clear of Luton in 18th place, ending a run that had seen them take one point out of a possible 12.

Chelsea have propelled themselves back into contention for a European spot with their win over West Ham last Sunday lifting them up to seventh place, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference and leaving the Blues just two points behind Newcastle in sixth.

Prediction: Forest 1 Chelsea 3

Sunday: Manchester United v Arsenal (7.30pm)

Monday's woeful 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace leaves Manchester United at risk of missing out on European football next season with Erik ten Hag's side having won just once in seven games.

Arsenal's comfortable win over Bournemouth maintained their narrow one-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table, making it four wins on the bounce. But they know that even if they win both their final matches, the Gunners will be reliant on a City slip-up if they are to win the title.

Prediction: Man United 2 Arsenal 4

Every angle of Harvey's stunning strike 📽️💫 pic.twitter.com/S8sbtz6AVs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 6, 2024

Monday: Aston Villa v Liverpool (11pm)

Fourth-placed Villa were relieved that their narrow defeat at Brighton did not cost them in the race for a Champions League spot, with Spurs also losing, and remain firmly in the driving seat to play in Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1983 next term.

Liverpool's 4-2 win over Spurs – only their second victory in six league matches – has come too late to reinvigorate their tile aspirations, barring the most stunning of collapses from both Man City and Arsenal. They remain third in the table, five points shy of the Gunners with two games left.

Prediction: Villa 2 Liverpool 2