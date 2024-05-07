Yokohama v Al Ain: What time is the Asian Champions League final and how to watch

Al Ain take on Yokohama F Marinos of Japan in a two-legged final to determine the winners of the 2023/24 Asian Champions League.

The only UAE club to be crowned kings of the continent, back in 2003, Al Ain are contesting their fourth final and first since 2016.

Yokohama are contesting their first final having overcome Ulsan of South Korea via a penalty shoot-out in their semi-final second leg.

When are the matches?

The first leg takes place at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, May 11. The return leg will be played at Al Ain's Hazzan bin Zayed Stadium two weeks later on May 25.

What time is the Asian Champions League final?

Saturday's match takes place at 8pm local time, so 2pm in the UAE. The second leg in Al Ain kicks off at 8pm.

How many trophies have Al Ain won?

As well as the only UAE club to have won the Asian Champions League, the Garden City side are the country's most decorated club.

Al Ain have won the UAE domestic league a record 14 times, with their most recent crown coming in 2021/22. The club has won the President's Cup seven times, the League Cup twice and the UAE Super Cup a record five times.

How to watch the match?

Both legs of the Asian Champions League final will be shown on Abu Dhabi TV. For more information, visit www.adtv.ae/en/sports.

Previous winners of Asian Champions League

Al Hilal hold the record for most titles with four (1991, 2000, 2019, 2021). They were beaten finalists on five other occasions.

The Saudi side fell victim to Al Ain in the semi-finals of this season's competition, losing 5-4 on aggregate.

Japan's Pohang Steelers and South Korea's Urawa Red Diamonds are next on the list with three trophies apiece, while 10 clubs have lifted the trophy twice.