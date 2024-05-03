Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says damaging defeat to Chelsea 'on me'

Ange Postecoglou said Tottenham "were nowhere near good enough" as they fell to another damaging defeat to Chelsea, conceding his players hadlost belief in their approach.

A third successive defeat in the Premier League means Spurs' hopes of playing Champions League football next season are all but over as they trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by seven points with four games left, even with a game in hand on the Midlands side.

Goals in each half from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson fired Chelsea to victory over their London rivals, whose miserable record at Stamford Bridge stands at a solitary win in their past 39 visits.

With their Champions League hopes fading, Postecoglou conceded his players are no longer playing with the confidence that infused their performances earlier this season.

READ MORE Premier League predictions: Arsenal and Man City win

Taking the blame for Tottenham's untimely slump, the Australian said: "It wasn't good enough and I have to take responsibility for that, it is on me.

"I am the manager and I am the one putting them out there and it was not good enough.

"When we put in a performance like we did in the first half it meant my message wasn't getting through."

Postecoglou was animated throughout the clash at Stamford Bridge and left frustrated with another disjointed display in attack, with Tottenham only able to produce three shots on target despite boasting more than 62 per cent possession.

Tottenham's inability to defend set-pieces was again on display. Chalobah opened the scoring when he connected with a thundering header to a Conor Gallagher free kick with the Spurs defence all at sea.

It was the 15th goal the visitors have conceded from set-pieces this season.

"I feel like we've lost a bit of belief and conviction in our football and that is on me to change that," Postecoglou said.

"It wasn't about conceding the first goal, it was our approach to playing football and we were nowhere near good enough. That is on me.

"We've been in a bit of a grind for a while now, that is part of our challenge and part of our growth. We have to go out there and perform and sometimes you have to grind out. We were poor today."

He added: "There's no major formula. We will work hard and make sure we get it right. My responsibility is to make sure we play better next time."

Despite Chelsea's own woes this season, boss Mauricio Pochettino has masterminded two wins over his former club Tottenham this term.

But those successes have been rare bright spots in a difficult first season in charge for the Argentine.

Eighth-placed Chelsea could still salvage their campaign by qualifying for Europe, but even that is not guaranteed to save Pochettino from the club's demanding co-owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly has already sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter since taking charge in 2022, with Pochettino responding to recent reports about his future by pleading for time to revive the club.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Trevoh Chalobah after the win over Tottenham. PA

"Maybe today because we won I can explain a little bit better. I want to say enough is enough. I think all managers need time to translate their ideas and their philosophy. We need to have time, but it is not my decision," Pochettino said of his future.

"If we want to match the history of Chelsea I think there is a lot of work to do. We will see if we have time to build this way.

"It's difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement. Yes, it's not my decision to be here or not to be here."