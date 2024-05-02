Premier League predictions: Spurs to edge Chelsea in thriller, Arsenal and Man City win

Thursday: Chelsea v Tottenham (10.30pm kick off UAE)

A London derby with added spice. Both teams are in need of a victory after recent stumbles, and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino goes up against his former club. The ninth-placed Blues need to win this game in hand to keep in touch with the teams ahead of them in the race for a European spot next season.

Spurs, in fifth, are now seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with two games in hand. They followed up a 4-0 battering at Newcastle United by falling to a 3-2 defeat in the north London derby at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Spurs 3

Friday: Luton Town v Everton (11pm)

What looked like a relegation six-pointer a few weeks ago is now just a must-win game for Luton. The Hatters occupy 18th spot – one point ahead of Burnley in 19th and one point behind Nottingham Forest in 17th – having lost 10 out of their previous 13 league games.

Everton guaranteed their survival with three games to spare after beating Brentford 1-0, making it four wins out of five and lifting Sean Dyche's side 11 points clear of the drop zone. The Toffees were last relegated from the top flight in 1951.

Prediction: Luton 2 Everton 2

Saturday: Arsenal v Bournemouth (3.30pm)

Arsenal remain in top spot thanks to their derby win over Spurs, although they are only one point ahead of Manchester City and the reigning champions have a game in hand.

Bournemouth's 3-0 demolition of Brighton meant Andoni Iraola's side have reached 48 points and have already beaten their highest top-flight total of 46 with three games still to play.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Bournemouth 1

Bukayo Saka - the first English player since @IanWright0 to score home and away for Arsenal against Spurs in a league campaign 👏✨ pic.twitter.com/dNj4KBCe5R — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2024

Brentford v Fulham (6pm)

Brentford have avoided the threat of relegation – they are 10 points clear of the bottom three – after a tough campaign.

And while last week's loss at Everton was their first in six games, the Bees have now been beaten 18 times in 35 matches. Fulham's home draw with Crystal Palace means they have won just once in six games and sit 13th in the table, eight points and three places ahead of Brentford.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Fulham 0

Burnley v Newcastle United (6pm)

Burnley's recent form has at least given them a chance of playing Premier League football next season. Last week's draw at Manchester United means the Clarets have lost just once in eight games but they remain second bottom, two points shy of safety.

Newcastle's 5-1 thrashing of bottom club Sheffield United at St James' Park was their fourth win in six games, leaving them in seventh place, one point and one place behind Manchester United – who they play on May 15 at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Newcastle 3

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Sheffield United bowed to the inevitable last week when their defeat at Newcastle guaranteed relegation to the Championship after managing just three wins all season, conceding 97 goals along the way.

Forest are battling to avoid joining the Blades in the second tier having won just two of their last 15 league games and keeping one clean sheet in their last 24, although they at least made title-chasing Manchester City fight for their 2-0 win last week.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1 Nottingham Forest 2

Manchester City v Wolves (8.30pm)

City's win over Forest made it five consecutive victories for Pep Guardiola's men, who know that if they win their remaining four games then they will have secured a historic fourth title in a row.

Wolves managed to end a six-game winless run after overcoming relegation candidates Luton 2-1 at Molineux when manager Gary O'Neil was able to name attacking duo Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha in the same team for the first time since December.

Prediction: Man City 4 Wolves 1

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring their second goal in the 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, April 28, 2024. PA

Sunday: Brighton v Aston Villa (5pm)

Brighton slumped to a comprehensive defeat at Bournemouth last time out which means the Seagulls have won just six of their past 28 league matches with the future of manager Roberto De Zerbi very much under a cloud.

Villa have taken a grip of the final Champions League place, despite only drawing with Chelsea last weekend, with Spurs needing to win their two games in hand to remain in touching distance.

Prediction: Brighton 0 Villa 2

Chelsea v West Ham (5pm)

Chelsea are back in action just three days after their London derby against Spurs. When these two teams clashed at the London Stadium back in August, West Ham ran out 3-1 winners despite having Nayef Aguerd sent off with nearly 30 minutes still left on the clock.

The Hammers have taken one point out of a possible nine which has all but ended their hopes of a fourth consecutive season playing European football next term. They are eighth in the table, four points behind Newcastle in seventh, having played a game more.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 West Ham 1

Liverpool v Tottenham (7.30pm)

Liverpool's hopes of ending the Jurgen Klopp era with another league title have pretty much been killed off after the Reds' run of one win in five games, which has left them five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Spurs face their second game in three days up against a side they beat 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the corresponding fixture back in September. Liverpool manager Klopp would go on to say the match should be replayed after errors by VAR led to a Luis Diaz goal being incorrectly disallowed.

Prediction: Liverpool 2 Spurs 1

Monday: Crystal Palace v Manchester United (11pm)

Palace have enjoyed a fine run of form under manager Oliver Glasner who has seen his team take 10 points out of a possible 12, including wins over top eight sides Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle.

United still have work to do to be sure of European football next season as they lie sixth in the table and face Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Erik ten Hag's side could only draw at home to second-bottom Burnley last week.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1 Man United 0