Bayern Munich v Real Madrid player ratings: Kim 4, Kane 7; Kroos 9, Vinicius 8

A Vinicius Junior double earned Real Madrid a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final first-leg finishes 2-2 at Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The Brazilian forward had put the runaway La Liga leaders ahead completely against the run of play in the 24th minute after being put through on goal by a superb Tony Kroos through-ball.

But the game turned on its head in four second-half minutes. First, Leroy Sane cut inside from the left before blasting home a shot that beat Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin at his near post in the 53rd minute.

Then Jamal Musiala went down in the box after a lazy challenge from Lucas Vazquez and Bundesliga top-scorer Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot to put Bayern in front.

Bayern defender Eric Dier then missed a chance to make it 3-1 when he headed straight at Lunin and the Bavarians were made to pay seven minutes from time.

South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, who had a night he will want to forget, hauled down Rodrygo and Vinicius scored from the penalty spot to earn Real Madrid a 2-2 draw. The second leg takes place in Spain next Wednesday.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said: “In the first half we had to defend but we did it without the intensity I wanted. They went ahead in the second half but I thought we pressed better then.

“My overall impression was that we were pretty comfortable but that we lacked our best intensity. For that reason, you have to suffer in a place like this – everyone in the world knows that.”

🤳 @ViniJr: "Hola #Madridistas! We're very happy with tonight's result, but there are still 90 minutes to go! We’re counting on all your support! See you soon."#UCL pic.twitter.com/uuiPLwVeNV — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 30, 2024

“Kroos played well throughout,” Ancelotti added of his Germany midfielder. “Jude [Bellingham] had some cramp so when I made the substitutions I was looking for fresh legs. Things needed to change and we had resources on the bench I wanted to use.

“Now we are in a great position in the league and in this semi-final too – now we have to give everything in order to reach Wembley.”

“If we couldn't win, we were determined not to lose,” added Rodrygo, who scored in the quarter-final first and second legs against Manchester City. “Given what went on tonight, a draw's a good result. We know the Champions League. We're accustomed to matches like this.

“I believe that teams think they've killed us off and that's when we are at our most dangerous. It was a spell of the match when we weren't actually all that terrific but we get the equaliser.

⁠Keeping our focus for next week 👊🏽 Thanks for the massive fan support tonight 🔴 @fcbayern pic.twitter.com/A2G9JIQpUU — Jamal Musiala (@JamalMusiala) April 30, 2024

“Our first goal came from a magical pass from Toni Kroos. We all keep telling him to keep on playing for not just one more season but many seasons to come yet. He's genuinely a maestro with talent which people love to watch and we all love to play with.”

England captain Kane, who is join top scorer in this season's competition with eight goals – alongside Kylian Mbappe, whose Paris Saint-Germain side take on Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's other semi-final first leg – believes Bayern “can take a lot of positives” from the match.

“Everything we're fighting for is in this competition,” said the former Tottenham Hotspur striker. “We've just got to find a way to get it done. Real Madrid away is going to be tough but we've got to go there with full belief and go for the win.

“The Champions League is the biggest of them all. If we can somehow get our hands on it, it will be an amazing season – but there's still a long way to go.

11 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season (eight goals, three assists); the most ever by an English player in a single campaign in the competition. Reliable. pic.twitter.com/LDgGglKgHa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 30, 2024

“These are the big games, under the lights. The atmosphere today was incredible. I'm sure it will be the same next week. I want to be playing in these big games and it doesn't come any bigger.

“We can take a lot of positives from today. There are some small details that we have to take away and get right, because we can get punished. We've got to take positivity into next week.”

