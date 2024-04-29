Tottenham v Arsenal player ratings: Romero 8, Maddison 5; Raya 5, Saka 9

Arsenal came out on top in the North London derby, but not until Tottenham Hotspur had given them a late scare in Sunday's Premier League clash.

The Gunners raced into a 3-0 first-half lead after an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, followed by a sweet Bukayo Saka finish and header from in-form German forward Kai Havertz.

But Spurs pulled one back in the second half after Cristian Romero took full advantage of a David Raya mistake before a late Son Heung-min penalty set up a grandstand finish.

Arsenal survived to complete derby double over Tottenham this season that lifted them four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

That lead was reduced to one point when Manchester City won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday and, if they win all of their remaining games, then Pep Guardiola's side, who have a game in hand, will clinch a fourth title in a row.

But having led the way for so long last term before eventually being caught and passed by a City side on their way to winning a historic treble last year, Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal have learnt from the experience.

“I think so,” the Spaniard replied when asked if Arsenal are better equipped this time around to go the distance.

“When you win it’s always the case. Last season we didn’t because we went to West Ham and we missed a penalty and against Liverpool we conceded in the 91st minute and then you’re not capable.

“At the end the judgment is going to be based on that outcome. If they got the goal in the last minute to make it 3-3 then we say ‘wouldn’t have been ready’.

“The margins are so small. Don’t get carried away with yourself. We want to be better. There are margins for improvement. Go again against Bournemouth [next week] because it’s going to be really tough.”

For Tottenham, the defeat summed up their season. They dominated at times and played some good football but were picked off all too easily by a clinical Arsenal side.

“It's disappointing,” said manager Ange Postecoglou. “The outcome was disappointing. We wanted to win today for our supporters and for the club. We didn't do that and whatever I think about the performance it's still the outcome that sits on you.”

The Australian singled out defender Romero for special praise. “He was outstanding. He's a World Cup winner and I've just got to get some of what's in him into some of the others,” said Postecoglou of the Argentine.

Spurs remain in fifth place in the Premier League, seven points behind Aston Villa with two games in hand with their next match away to Chelsea on Thursday.

