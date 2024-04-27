West Ham v Liverpool player ratings: Bowen 8, Antonio 7; Quansah 5, Diaz 7

West Ham dealt another blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title chances on Saturday in the lunchtime kick off, coming back to earn a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen headed the home team in front in the closing minutes of a drab first half but Andy Robertson squeezed in a volley to level after the break.

A bizarre Alphonse Areola own goal 20 minutes into the second period put the visitors in front, but Michail Antonio powered West Ham back on terms in the 77th minute with a thumping header.

The draw leaves Liverpool third in the table on 75 points, one behind defending champions Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Leaders Arsenal are two clear of Liverpool and have a game in hand. The Gunners face Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday, while City visit Nottingham Forest. If City win all their games they will retain their title.

Liverpool's woes were added to by a touchline spat between manager Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah, who could be seen remonstrating with his manager as he prepared to come on as a 79th minute substitute.

Klopp refused to discuss the incident, saying they had "spoken about it already in the dressing room".

The German added: "I'm not in the mood to talk about [the title race] to be honest or look at that at all. We had to win here, we knew that, and we didn't, and now we have a little bit more time between now and the next game. We try to get the boys ready again and we will go again."

West Ham manager David Moyes was pleased by his side's effort.

"I would have liked more than a point, we've drawn a lot and today is another. It is a good point and to be 2-1 down and take a battering, we did great to keep going."