Premier League and FA Cup predictions: Liverpool lose, Man City reach final

Saturday: Premier League – Luton v Brentford (6pm kick off UAE)

Luton will have to put last week's 5-1 thrashing at title-chasing Manchester City to the back of their minds as they try to stave off the threat of relegation. After three defeats in their last four games, the Hatters are currently third bottom, one point shy of safety.

There was huge relief for Brentford last week when they secured a first victory in 10 league games after beating bottom club Sheffield United 2-0 that leaves them seven points clear of the drop zone.

Prediction: Luton 2 Brentford 2

Sheffield United v Burnley (6pm)

The Blades take on Burnley in a bottom-of-the-table clash with the home side currently four points behind the Clarets, albeit with a game in hand. Chris Wilder's side are 10 points from safety with six games to play.

Burnley were denied what would have been a morale-boosting win over Brighton last week after an error from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric 11 minutes from time gifted the Seagulls a point.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1 Burnley 2

The goal that got us level... 😅



Highlights in partnership with @MPBcom. Buy, sell and trade used camera gear. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5jKV6KWaXn — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 13, 2024

Wolves v Arsenal (10.30pm)

Wolves' hopes of forcing their way into the European places for next season have taken a hit after taking only two points from a possible 12, including a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest last week.

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa last week in a blow to their title aspirations which left them two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Prediction: Wolves 0 Arsenal 1

FA Cup semi-final: Man City v Chelsea (8.15pm)

City secured their last-four place thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the previous round but saw their double-treble hopes ended on Wednesday as they lost to Real Madrid on penalties in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea were among the goals on Monday when they thrashed Everton 6-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's side – who lost to Liverpool in the League Cup final – defeated second-tier Leicester City 4-2 to seal a last-four clash with City.

Prediction: Man City 3 Chelsea 2

Sunday: Premier League – Everton v Nottingham Forest (4.30pm)

Just a single point separates 17th place Everton and Forest in 16th, although Sean Dyche's side do have a game in hand. The fact both clubs are appealing against points deductions for breaking financial rules muddies the waters of everyone involved in the relegation battle.

Everton will be attempting to pick themselves up from their six-goal humiliation at Chelsea, while Forest could only draw at home to Wolves last time out.

Prediction: Everton 1 Forest 1

Aston Villa v Bournemouth (6pm)

Villa's top-four aspirations were given a huge boost by last week's win at Arsenal that leaves them three points clear of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, although the London club have a game in hand.

Bournemouth can count themselves unfortunate to only draw with Manchester United on Saturday when Andoni Iraola's side deserved to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Villa 2 Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace v West Ham (6pm)

Palace will be going into the game on a high after beating Liverpool at Anfield last time out, which was their first league win since Oliver Glasner's first game in charge back in February.

West Ham dropped down to eighth in the table after their disappointing home defeat by London rivals Fulham with Chelsea fast approaching just one point behind with two games in hand.

Prediction: Palace 1 West Ham 0

Fulham v Liverpool (7.30pm)

Fulham enjoyed their first league win at West Ham since 2001 last weekend which also saw them complete a first double over the Hammers since the 1965/66 season.

Liverpool's shock home loss to Palace means they are third in the table, level on points with Arsenal and two shy of Manchester City.

Prediction: Fulham 3 Liverpool 2

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates with Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell after scoring his side's winning goal in the 1-0 Premier League victory against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, April 14, 2024. AP

FA Cup semi-final: Coventry City v Manchester United

Championship outfit Coventry knocked out Premier League side Wolves 3-2 in the quarter-finals thanks to injury-time goals from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright. They are currently eighth in the table, England's second tier, eight points short of a play-off place, albeit with a game in hand on sixth-placed Norwich City.

United scraped an undeserved point at Bournemouth and have now gone four games without a league win. They defeated rivals Liverpool 4-3 in an epic FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford to secure their place at Wembley.

Prediction: Coventry 2 Man United 4