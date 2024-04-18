Man City v Real Madrid player ratings: De Bruyne 8, Haaland 6; Rudiger 8, Bellingham 7

Manchester City's reign as European champions is over after they were beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

After a thrilling first-leg that ended 3-3 in Madrid, Real took control of the tie after 12 minutes thanks to a goal from Rodrygo after fine work from Jude Bellingham in the build-up.

But City deservedly levelled through Kevin de Bruyne with 14 minutes left and the Belgian almost won it for the Premier League side but saw two efforts sail over the crossbar in normal time.

There was no goals in extra time when both teams looked shattered and the last-eight clash drifted inevitably to a penalty shoot-out.

City looked on course to meet Bayern Munich in the semi-finals when Luka Modric missed Real's first penalty but Bernardo Silva's woeful effort and another from substitute Mateo Kovacic were saved by keeper Andriy Lunin.

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger stepped up to score the winner as Carlo Ancelotti's side came out on top 4-3 in the shoot-out to silence a majority of the Etihad Stadium.

"It's incredible," Bellingham said after the match. "Moments like this are magic and it just comes down to mentality: when you get those details right and you get those little moments, like the penalties, when the lads keep their cool. It’s magic.

"Our biggest strength is that our manager finds a way to let the boys play with freedom. We play off the cuff. He’s the model of calmness. I caught him yawning before the match – I asked him if he was tired and Carlo said: 'Yes – you’ve got to go out and excite me.'

"This was beautiful; my brother’s here today and it’s the first time he’s been able to see me playing for Madrid. I feel really proud about that."

Manager Ancelotti paid tribute to his side's defensive efforts. "How to explain all that? We started well, went ahead and then we had to fight to survive, we had to suffer. City had control because we defended too deep.

"We defended really, really well. This was about survival. Madrid is a club based on always fighting to stay in situations where there seems to be no way out – but we always find a way."

For City, there dreams of repeating last season's treble are over. They dominated proceedings for most of the game, had 33 shots to Real's eight, 18 corners to one but failed to come out on top.

Manager Pep Guardiola must now lift his tired side ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

"I don't really know what to say," said defender Ruben Dias. "It's just frustrating. We dominated the whole game. The effort was there. We had our chances, it's a difficult one to take.

"You always end up doing everything to try to avoid going to penalties, especially the way we were controlling the game. It's difficult to take. There's only one way now, and that way is forward."

In the other semi-final, Joshua Kimmich's 63rd-minute header earned Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Arsenal that secured a 3-2 victory over two legs.

