Barcelona v PSG player ratings: Araujo 5, Lewandowski 6; Vitinha 8, Mbappe 7

Paris Saint-Germain sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals after a chaotic 4-1 victory over Barcelona in Spain on Tuesday.

After the first leg had finished 3-2 to the La Liga side last week, Barcelona put themselves in pole position at the Olympic Stadium thanks to a Raphinha goal, supplied by teenage winger Lamine Yamal.

But the game's turning point came just before the half-hour mark when Barca defender Ronald Araujo received a straight red card for bringing down Bradley Barcola just outside the area, denying the PSG man a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Barca tried to claim centre-back partner Pau Cubarsi was providing cover but failed to convince VAR that the decision should be reversed, meaning Xavi's side would have to play 60 minutes with 10 men.

Just before the break, former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele – jeered throughout by the home crowd who felt the Frenchman had celebrated his first-leg goal with too much gusto – drilled into the roof of the net following an excellent Barcola cross.

Vitinha's sweet strike from the edge of the box- nine minutes after half time made it 2-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate.

The PSG comeback continued when a reckless challenge from Joao Cancelo on Dembele allowed Kylian Mbappe the chance to finish confidently from the penalty spot.

And the France captain smashed home the fourth and final goal in the 89th minute, sealing PSG's spot in the last four with a 6-4 aggregate win. They will now take on Borussia Dortmund for a place in the final.

“I feel very proud,” said manager Luis Enrique, a former Barcelona player and manager. “We showed what we wanted to do here today.

“We conceded a goal, but we stayed intact mentally. We continued to play, to attack. We did everything we could to be better than Barcelona.

“My players showed a lot of character, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of desire. We owe this win to our fans, especially those that were here this evening.

“Playing against my former side, one that means so much to me, was very difficult. As a professional, I have to do my job, and I think I did all I could to help my players. Now we’re in the semi-final.”

It was a miserable end to this year's competition for Barca and Xavi, who is leaving his role at the end of the current campaign.

“I'd have loved to see what would have happened if it stayed 11 against 11,” said Xavi. “I think we've dignified ourselves in this Champions League campaign and Barcelona will be back to try to to even better next time.”

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong added: “To go 1-0 up was a big advantage to have created but, in Europe, when you are forced to play with 10 for as many minutes as we were, against a team as good as Paris, you know you're going to suffer.

“We gave our all but in the end we didn't get anything from that effort. This is a big blow because we were totally convinced we could go through.

“We fought for a result after the red card but it wasn't to be. There's no remedy other than pick ourselves up and try to do better next season.”

In Tuesday's other quarter-final, Borussia Dortmund secured a first Champions League semi-final place in 11 years by winning 4-2 on the night to beat Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate in Germany.

