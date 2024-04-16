Premier League team of the week: Record-breaking Palmer fires Chelsea to victory

It was a significant week at the top end of the Premier League as Manchester City climbed to the summit with just six games of the season remaining.

The defending champions, aiming to become the first English club to win the title four years in a row, moved top with a 5-1 victory over relegation-threatened Luton Town at the Etihad on Saturday.

City lead by just two points, and while Liverpool and Arsenal had opportunities to climb back above Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday both fell to home defeats; first, the Reds were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield, before the Gunners were undone by two late goals in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates.

That leaves City in control of their own destiny and surely favourites to clinch yet another Premier League title.

The round began on Saturday afternoon at St James' Park, where Newcastle United dominated Tottenham with a 4-0 victory to move up to sixth while knocking Spurs out of the top four.

Also on Saturday, Brentford pushed Sheffield United closer to relegation with a 2-0 home win, Nottingham Forest and Wolves played out a 2-2 draw at the City Ground, and Burnley held Brighton to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

In the day's late game, Bournemouth were unlucky not to be awarded a last-minute penalty against Manchester United and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. United are winless in their last four, increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

In addition to the defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, Fulham beat city rivals West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.

The round concluded on Monday night with history being made at Stamford Bridge, where Cole Palmer scored four goals in the 6-0 demolition of Everton.

Here is our Premier League team of the week.

GK: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Back at his old club, Martinez played a key role in damaging Arsenal's title bid while boosting Aston Villa's top-four hopes. The Argentine kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win and produced a brilliant, point-blank range save from Leandro Trossard to keep the game scoreless. It was a pivotal moment ahead of Villa scoring two late goals.

DF: Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

Perhaps fortuitous not to get booked for an early challenge on Son Heung-min, but Schar set about leaving his mark on the game. The Swiss centre-back was rock solid for Newcastle throughout, giving the Spurs attack little time or space, and his performance was rewarded by scoring his side's fourth goal.

DF: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Whenever Palace produce a strong defensive performance, invariably Andersen is the main reason. Under constant pressure from a Liverpool side who had nearly 70 per cent possession and registered 21 shots, the Danish defender held firm and marshalled his backline with a commanding display to help his side to an impressive victory. Anderson has a strong shout to be Palace's player of the season.

DF: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

The Croatian had been in and out of the City team in recent months but an injury to Nathan Ake has seen him return to the side, and in some style, too. After scoring against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in midweek to help secure a 3-3 draw in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, Gvardiol was on target again in the rout of Luton. His goal came six minutes after he assisted Jeremy Doku for City's fourth.

CM: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Caicedo's time at Chelsea so far has been up and down but his imperious performance against Everton was by far his best. The Ecuadorian completely dominated the midfield, snapping into tackles, sharply intercepting balls, and distributing passes with pace and purpose. Had a role in the fourth goal, scored by Nicolas Jackson. The sort of display that convinced Chelsea to pay £100m for him last summer.

CM: Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

Fulham schooled West Ham at the London Stadium and should have won by more than two goals. As it was, Perreira's double was enough to secure a thoroughly deserved victory. The Brazilian opened the scoring with a fine finish, feinting to send Konstantinos Mavropanos and Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way before slamming his shot into the roof of the net. His second capped off an excellent counter by the visitors.

CM: Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)

Facing Arsenal's formidable midfield, Tielemans more than held his own against Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice and could have scored an absolute stunner, only to see his effort canon off the crossbar and post. The Belgian then created Villa's second goal, intercepting a loose pass from Oleksandr Zinchenko and sending a perfectly weighted long ball forward for Ollie Watkins to score.

LW: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Gordon is enjoying a breakthrough season for Newcastle and was at his unplayable best against Tottenham. The England winger assisted Alexander Isak's opening goal, then doubled his side's lead just two minutes later. He continued to torment the Spurs defence all afternoon and now has 18 Premier League goal involvements (10 scored, eight assisted).

RW: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Palmer was aiming to become the first Chelsea player to score in seven successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. He achieved that within 13 minutes, then went on a rampage. After his classy first finish with his left foot, he scored his second with a header and completed his perfect hat-trick with a long-range right-footed effort after seizing on Jordan Pickford's loose pass. Added his fourth from the penalty spot midway through the second half. The 21-year-old England winger is now level with Erling Haaland on 20 goals in the race for the Golden Boot. A sensational debut season.

CF: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Chasing Palmer and Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot is Newcastle's Isak, who boosted his own chances with a well-taken double against Tottenham. The Swedish striker is so cool and calm in front of goal; his first showed his skill and speed of thought by cutting inside on his right foot and lashing past Guglielmo Vicario, while his second displayed his speed and composure when he got on the end of Bruno Guimaraes' long-ball to slot past the goalkeeper with his left. Now on 17 league goals for the season.

CF: Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

Cunha first joined Wolves on loan last January, but with two goals in 17 league appearances, he hardly set the Premier League alight. Now in his first full season at the club, the Brazilian has been superb in a Wolves side rejuvenated under Gary O'Neill. Cunha scored a top-class opener to give Wolves the lead at Nottingham Forest, while his scrappy second rescued a point for the visitors.