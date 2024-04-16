Harry Kane desperate to avoid 'failed season' as Bayern Munich prepare for Arsenal

Harry Kane admitted the pressure is on Bayern Munich to deliver in the Champions League, or face the prospect of a failed season.

Bayern host Arsenal on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, with the clash in the balance at 2-2.

Bayern officially ceded the league title to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, breaking their 11-year streak as champions.

And now, Bayern are staring at a first trophyless season since 2012.

READ MORE Talking tactics with Jordi Cruyff: Modern football is all about angles

England captain Kane has had a stellar career with a number of records, but his wait to win a team trophy after more than a decade without one at Tottenham could well continue.

"It's no secret here that the club sets out to win the Champions League every season," Kane, 30, told reporters.

"You know, from the club's point of view, it will be a failed season if we don't win anything this year because we're expected to win," he added, describing it as the "harsh reality of winning and losing."

"The main thing for us is we still have an opportunity to turn this season into a great season if we win the Champions League. That motivation is still there and as players you can only hang on to that. If we can do something special tomorrow night then of course that keeps that hope alive.

"It's a time to raise our game, it's a time for me and the players who have been in big situations, pressure situations, to step up and be counted. It's going to be an amazing atmosphere. There's a lot of expectation but I think there's a good belief among the squad that we can achieve something tomorrow."

The match will be special for Kane for another reason. Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham, Arsenal's north London rivals. He played his entire career at Spurs, having been released from the Gunners academy as a child.

At Tottenham he scored 14 goals in 19 games against Arsenal and added another in Bayern's visit last week.

"Maybe it is in the back of my mind that I was released at a young age [by Arsenal] there was a point to prove and I'm the kind of player who has had points to prove throughout my career.

"I don't think that ever leaves you. That will always be in my DNA until I'm retired.

"Now I'm here at Bayern Munich and of course I have history with them [Arsenal] but all I can try and do is help Bayern Munich qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League."

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel said Bayern have a slight edge over Arsenal in the Champions League given their rich history in the competition.

"We have a slight advantage when you look at our experience in this competition. But to turn it into a real advantage, you also need a top performance. We're ready to give it everything we've got," Tuchel said on Tuesday.

"We'll need everything again. We'll need passion and the same tactical discipline as in the first leg. We really want to win this game. It'll be extremely important that every fan comes to support and push us."