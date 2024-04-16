Chelsea v Everton player ratings: Palmer 9, Jackson 8; Pickford 4, Onana 4

Cole Palmer scored four goals to put Chelsea within touching distance of the Premier League's top six after an impressive 6-0 win over Everton on Monday.

The England international has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Blues and moved level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on 20 Premier League goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Palmer killed the game as a contest as he completed his hat-trick inside 30 minutes before Nicolas Jackson also struck before half time.

A penalty from Palmer and Alfie Gilchrist's first goal for his boyhood club rounded off the scoring in the second half.

Despite an eight-game unbeaten Premier League run, Chelsea remain in ninth but are now just three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

And it is Palmer who continues to hog the headlines. “He is doing fantastic, he is doing really well and he has adapted himself. The impact on the team was amazing from day one,” said Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. “I am so happy for him and the team.

“We played some good games, but yes today I am happy with the performance, and we started the game really well. We show a different approach against Sheffield United and we spoke in the week, we improved in different areas – today was the perfect game.”

The one downside was an argument between Chelsea players about who should take the penalty ahead of Palmer's fourth goal.

Both Noni Madueke and Jackson tried to take over spot kick duties before they were forcibly moved away by captain Conor Gallagher and Palmer.

“It's a shame,” said Pochettino. “It's a process for a young team who need to learn a lot. I was talking about this to the player after the game. It's the last time I want to see something like this. I want to apologise to the fans.

“We need to make clear next time that happens. They need to learn and be professional. We need to be focused on the collective. They knew it was Cole; Cole is the taker. It's a clear example that it's a process we still need to learn.”

A demoralising defeat leaves Everton still perilously placed just two points above the relegation zone.

“Be a long debrief that,” said defender James Tarkowski when asked what went wrong. “Underperformed, the most embarrassed I have felt as an individual.

“It shows where we are at today, we can only apologise to the fans who supported us. It is on the players. It is not on the manager and the staff. No excuses on our behalf. We need to brush ourselves down as we have a big few weeks coming up.

“We conceded six goals and you should feel embarrassed.

“Nothing to do with technical aspects, people getting beat and run off and it is hard to summarise it. I have had dark times here but the fans stick by us in the next game so hopefully they’ll be there for us again.”

