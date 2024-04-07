Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Abu Dhabi with Al Nassr for Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr have a point to prove as they returned to the UAE for the Saudi Super Cup over the weekend.

Al Nassr will take on Al Hilal at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium on Monday, hoping for a better outing than the last time they were in the Emirates.

Last month, UAE club Al Ain defeated a star-studded Al Nassr 1-0 in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. That result proved critical as Al Ain then edged past Nassr in the return leg in Riyadh, winning on penalties to secure a place in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

However, Nassr have since bounced back well. They are on a run of four straight Saudi Pro League wins, with Ronaldo at the front and centre of their campaign.

Ronaldo notched his second hat-trick in the space of 72 hours as Nassr routed Abha 8-0 in the SPL.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner scored three goals and recorded two assists in the first half for the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions.

The hat-trick was his third of the league season following his treble in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Al Tai. The Portuguese star leads the league with 29 goals and will be hoping to bring that form to the UAE.

Their opponents on Monday Hilal announced that striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, second behind Ronaldo with 22 goals in the league, is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The Saudi Super Cup moved to the UAE after the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced it had entered an agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

The tournament kicks off on Monday with Al Ittihad taking on Al Wehda at the Al Nahyan Stadium (9pm UAE time), followed by a clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium (11:30pm).

The final takes place on April 11.