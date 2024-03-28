Premier League predictions: Man City edge Arsenal in thriller, Liverpool thump Brighton

The latest international break is over and we now enter the home straight of the 2023/24 Premier League title race.

Arsenal are currently leading by a nose with Mikel Arteta's side on 64 points, but ahead of Liverpool only thanks to their superior goal difference.

Manchester City are in third just one point behind with Aston Villa occupying fourth place, seven points shy of the reigning champions who also enjoy a game in hand.

Tottenham Hotspur are coming up fast on Villa, just three points behind having played a game less than Unai Emery's team.

At the bottom, Sheffield United prop up the rest on just 14 points, three behind Burnley although the Blades do enjoy a game in hand.

Nottingham Forest are now third bottom having been deducted four points for breaching financial rules which meant Luton Town were able to move above Forest and out of the relegation zone.

You can see out predictions for the latest round of fixtures below.

Saturday: Newcastle United v West Ham United (4.30pm kick off UAE)

Newcastle continue to struggle for consistency as the injury problems that have wrecked their season show no sign of easing. In their pfive games, Eddie Howe's side have won two, lost two and drawn one, leaving them 10th in the table.

West Ham – who are three places ahead of the Magpies but have played a game more – are unbeaten in four games although they have followed up two victories by drawing their last two matches.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 West Ham 1

Bournemouth v Everton (7pm)

Bournemouth have lost just once in five games and went into the international break having fought back from 3-0 down to beat Luton 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium.

Everton remain dangerously close to the bottom three and are just four points clear of the drop zone, although they do have a game in hand on Nottingham Forest. Sean Dyche's side have accrued just five points from their last 11 games.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Everton 1

Chelsea v Burnley (7pm)

Chelsea will be hoping to build on a four-match unbeaten league run – and securing an FA Cup semi-final spot after beating second-tier Leicester City 4-2 – which has temporarily eased the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Burnley managed to secure only their fourth win of the season last time out – a 2-1 win over Brentford – but remain five points from safety.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 Burnley 1

A duo of strikes to seal the W on home soil 💥 pic.twitter.com/WgxhOTK115 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 16, 2024

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Forest's points deduction has dragged them even deeper into the relegation mire. But even before that news emerged, Nuno Espirito Santo's men had been desperately struggling for form having taken just one point out of a possible 12.

Palace continued their frustrating trend of conceding late goals when Luton scored deep into added time to earn a point at Selhurst Park before the international break. The Eagles have leaked 21 goals in the last 15 minutes of their league matches – more than any other team.

Prediction: Prediction: Forest 1 Palace 2

Sheffield United v Fulham (7pm)

Rock-bottom Sheffield United at least managed to end a three-game losing streak when they drew with relegation rivals Luton last time out but remain a hefty eight points shy of safety, albeit with a game in hand on the three teams above them.

Fulham trounced London rivals Spurs 3-0 in their last match which was the Cottagers' third win in four games and helps keep alive their slim hopes of securing a European place next season.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0 Fulham 2

Tottenham v Luton (7pm)

Spurs will be looking to get their Champions League plans back on track after their surprise beating at Fulham, which had come hot on the heels of a tremendous 4-0 win at top-four rivals Villa.

Luton are out of the bottom three thanks to Forest's points deduction but the Hatters are without a win in eight games.

Prediction: Spurs 3 Luton 1

Aston Villa v Wolves (9.30pm)

Nicolo Zaniolo rescued a point for Champions League-chasers Villa at West Ham, a draw that extended their lead over Spurs to three points after the London club's heavy loss at Fulham.

Wolves made it three wins in four games after edging out Fulham in their last league match, which leaves them on the fringes of the European places, but were then denied an FA Cup semi-final spot after a shock home defeat by Championship outfit Coventry City.

Prediction: Villa 2 Wolves 1

Amad Diallo scores Manchester United's late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford. Getty Images

Brentford v Manchester United (midnight)

Brentford's dismal run of results – they have lost 14 out of their previous 18 games, the last of which came against a Burnley side that had won just once at home all season – means the Bees are only five points clear of the bottom three.

United avoided a third defeat on the trot when they eased to a 2-0 win over Everton in their last league outing and followed that up with a dramatic 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over fierce rivals Liverpool.

Prediction: Brentford 1 United 3

Sunday: Liverpool v Brighton (5pm)

Liverpool have had the international break to forget about the sting of an FA Cup loss in extra-time to Manchester United and can now refocus on their title push. The Reds drew 1-1 with Manchester City in their previous league match.

Brighton have edged to 1-0 wins in their last two games – against Forest in the league and Roma in the Europa League, although the Seagulls' European adventures are now over after losing 4-1 on aggregate to the Serie A side.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 Brighton 0

Manchester City v Arsenal (7.30pm)

Third takes on first at the Etihad Stadium as last season's top two meet again. Arsenal benefited from City's draw with Liverpool which meant the Gunners kept hold of top spot going into this crunch clash.

City maintained their push to repeat last season's treble triumph by easing past Newcastle in the FA Cup before the break and have not lost a game in any competition since losing at Aston Villa on December 6.

Prediction: Man City 3 Arsenal 2