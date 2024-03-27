Euro 2024: Teams, groups, schedule and how to watch in UAE

Ukraine struck a late winning goal while Georgia and Poland held their nerve in penalty shoot-outs as a night of dramatic play-off action on Tuesday confirmed the line-up for the 2024 European Championship group stage.

Mykhailo Mudryk might have had a mediocre season at Chelsea, but his 84th minute winner gave war-torn Ukraine a major boost as they came from behind for the second time in a week to beat Iceland 2-1 and seal qualification. They go into Group E at the finals, alongside Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

"I'm very proud to be Ukrainian, to be of the same blood as those who are now giving their lives for our freedom," said Ukraine captain Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"We need to talk about it, shout about it every day. This is the only way we can win. It was one of our most emotional games."

Meanwhile, there were scenes of jubilation in Tbilisi as Georgia beat Greece on penalties after a tense and cagey 0-0 draw.

Home substitute Nika Kvekveskiri converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out after 120 goalless minutes. Georgian supporters rushed on to the pitch to mob the players, having seen their team qualify for a major tournament at the 15th attempt.

Georgia, who only started playing international football in 1990 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, will join Turkey, Portugal and the Czech Republic in Group F this summer.

Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saves a penalty in the shoot-out during the Uefa Euro 2024 play-off against Greece in Tbilisi. AFP

Elsewhere, there was heartbreak for Wales in Cardiff as Poland became the final team to book a ticket to Germany, beating the hosts 5-4 in a shoot-out after a 0-0 draw.

Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski, who had scored the opening spot-kick of the shoot-out, could not watch as his goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny pushed away the final penalty taken by Dan James.

“It’s big because I probably would have finished my international career tonight had we lost the game,” Szczesny said.

Poland's reward is a spot in a tough-looking Group D alongside France, the Netherlands and Austria.

The groups in full

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland.

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania.

Group C: England, Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia.

Group D: France, Netherlands, Austria, Poland.

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine.

Group F: Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic, Georgia.

When does the tournament start?

Hosted by Germany, Euro 2024 will officially start on Friday, June 14, at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich.

The opening match of the tournament sees the hosts take on Scotland in Group A. The following day, June 15, the action really kicks into gear with three games taking place: Hungary v Switzerland, Spain v Croatia and Italy v Albania.

The tournament will continue for a month and finish with the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

This will be the first major tournament hosted by Germany since the 2006 World Cup.

It will also be the first time they have hosted the Euros since reunification, with the 1988 edition, famously won by the Netherlands team of Gullit, Rijkaard and Van Basten, held in West Germany.

What is the Euro 2024 schedule and format?

The top two teams from each of the six groups will proceed to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed finishers.

June 14: Euro 2024 opening game June 30 - July 2: Round of 16 July 5-6: Quarter-finals July 9-10: Semi-finals July 14: Euro 2024 final

How to watch

Fans in the Mena region can watch every match on BeIN Sports. For more information, visit www.beinsports.com/en-mena

Who are the favourites?

Currently, France and England are rated as joint-favourites, with Germany, Spain and Portugal just behind. Holders Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands come next.