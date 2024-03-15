Manchester City to face Real Madrid in Champions League last eight

Treble winners Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after the draw was made on Friday.

Having won the trophy for the first time last season, Manchester City are in the quarter-finals for the seventh year running but face a major test straightaway.

Record 14-time champions Real Madrid are among three Spanish clubs in the last eight stage.

On paper, Madrid appear to the best equipped to take on City but they were blown away by the eventual champions last season. City hammered Real 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on their way to winning their first Champions League title.

The draw means the sides will meet in a third consecutive season in the competition. The teams have met at the semi-final stage in the last two seasons.

Arsenal have been drawn against six-time European champions Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane is the former talisman of their bitter north London rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners have lost each of their last three meetings with Bayern 5-1, so will be hoping for better results this time around.

City and Arsenal will meet in the semi-finals if they secure their tricky quarter-final ties.

Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona while Atletico Madrid clash with Borussia Dortmund in the other ties of the round.

PSG's meeting with Barca will be the latest instalment in the rivalry between those sides, as the French club aim to win the Champions League for the first time in their final season before Kylian Mbappe departs when his contract expires in June.

Barcelona knocked PSG out in the quarter-finals in 2013 and 2015, before their spectacular victory in the last 16 in 2017, when they recovered from losing 4-0 away in the first leg with a 6-1 win in the return at the Camp Nou.

PSG avenged that defeat in the last 16 in 2021, when Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the away leg to help his side win 5-2 on aggregate.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second legs the following week. The semi-finals take place on April 30 and May 1, with the return legs on May 7 and 8. The 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London will host the final on June 1.

The quarter-final draw was the last in the current format with Uefa adopting an all-new format from the 2024-25 season onwards.

Champions League 2023-24 schedule

Quarter-finals

QF 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

QF 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

QF 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City

QF 4: Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1: Winner of QF 2 v Winner of QF 4

Semi-final 1: Winner of QF 1 v Winner of QF 3

Note: Quarter-final first legs April 9-10; Quarter-final second legs April 16-17; Semi-final first legs April 30-May 1; Semi-final second legs May 7-8