Liverpool v Man City player ratings: Van Dijk 8, Nunez 6; Stones 8, Haaland 6

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League after a breathless title tussle between Liverpool and Manchester City ended 1-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister's penalty cancelled out John Stones' opener to leave Liverpool behind the Gunners on goal difference and City one point back in third with 10 games to go.

The final Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola did not disappoint as Liverpool roared back in the second half despite missing key players through injury, with Mohamed Salah only deemed fit enough to appear off the bench.

Klopp's men could have regrets if they do not go on to stop City's attempt to win four consecutive titles as they missed several good opportunities to secure a crucial victory.

“We had very good chances, unfortunately we couldn't get the winner but overall ... bittersweet,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“Based on the second half you feel we should have won it, but they hit the post as well. It was so close.

“Manchester City have been very successful with the titles they have won and every game we have played against each other has been very intense.

“Every game is so difficult, they have quality all over the pitch and that is why they won the treble last year. I respect that but the aim for us today was to win the game.”

City have still not won at Anfield in front of a crowd since 2003, but could also have snatched victory late on when Jeremy Doku hit the post.

“We know what we are in for coming here,” said Stones. “We feel a bit deflated in the dressing room. We came here to win, but this is such a difficult place to come.

“I think the second half was more them than us and it kind of balanced out. We'll take the point.”

A share of the spoils leaves Arsenal as the winners of the weekend as eight consecutive league victories have taken the Gunners top, but they travel to City in their next league match on March 31. Mikel Arteta's side lead Liverpool by goal difference only, with City a point behind in third.

