'Every game is a final' for Manchester United after fighting win over Everton

Penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a much-needed 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday. It was their first Premier League victory in three games and one that raised their top-four hopes.

Erik ten Hag's team remain sixth but with 47 points they crept closer to fourth-placed Aston Villa on 55 with a game in hand. Fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Villa on Sunday, have 50 points and two games in hand.

Both penalties came courtesy of clumsy tackles in the box on Alejandro Garnacho and both were against the run of play, with Everton the dominant team for long stretches against a disjointed United midfield.

"We have to win every single game," Garnacho told TNT Sports. "The manager wants me to go one V one, to shoot, to dribble. I won two penalties. It's important.

"It's like a dream with my age. A full Old Trafford stadium chanting my name is incredible. I am very proud and happy," he said.

Garnacho also talked up Manchester United's Champions League prospects.

2 - Alejandro Garnacho is the first ever @ManUtd player to win two penalties in the same Premier League game, while it's also the first time the Red Devils have had two different penalty scorers in the first half of a PL game. Spotty. #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/KPDzcz64Fh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2024

"Yes, I think it is very important to win the game, the three points. We lost the last two games so it was important to be there and we want to be in the Champions League next season so very happy.

"Yeah now every game the manager said is a final. We have to win every game, we're Manchester United and the job is done (today)."

Garnacho also played down Rashford taking the second spot-kick. He added: "Bruno is the captain. He is always on pens. If Bruno is not playing, Rashy is the second one so we give to him. It's not a problem. We are a family so no worries."

United will be hoping the Premier League has five places - rather than the current four - in next season’s expanded Champions League format. An extra berth will be determined by English clubs’ overall performance in European competition this season.

Sean Dyche's Everton are winless in 11 straight league games, slipping to 16th on 25 points, five points above the drop zone.

Everton had more shots than United (23 to 15) but many were from long range and few seriously troubled goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Dyche's team are now winless going back to December 16. Their situation could soon get worse if the Premier League decides to hand the club another sanction for breaching the competition's financial rules. Everton have already been docked six points this season for overspending.