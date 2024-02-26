Chelsea v Liverpool League Cup final player ratings: Palmer 7; Kelleher 9, Van Dijk 8

Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th League Cup triumph by securing a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

The centre-back's goal in the 28th minute of extra time settled a tense clash that had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

It clinched an eighth piece of major silverware for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and ensured he will not end his final year at the club empty-handed.

“Intense game for both sides, they had chances we had chances. Amazing. First trophy as Liverpool captain,” Van Dijk said.

“Listen, we will never take things for granted and you see today it could have been the other way as well that we lost. But we did a job, even with all the problems we have had before the game.

“You should always savour the good moments, this is definitely one of them. I’m so proud, proud to be part of this club and especially proud of the boys.”

Klopp will step down at the end of the season, but victory in the League Cup final has kept his team on course for an improbable quadruple.

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table and are still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League.

ONE KISS IS ALL IT TAKES 🎶 pic.twitter.com/xsAVAFe2Gr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2024

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was hoping to win his first major trophy in England after previous spells with Southampton and Tottenham.

He will have to wait, while Klopp can look ahead to more glory before walking away.

“We created four, five, six big chances and we didn't score. In a game like today and in a final to score first, it is a big advantage,” said Pochettino.

“We didn't score and that is a bit of a problem. We conceded in the last minute and it is difficult to react.

“They [the players] are professional, they need to feel the pain. We played for a trophy we didn't get. They need to feel the pain like us.

“The players feel the disappointment because we were so close to winning the game after 90 minutes.”

You can see the player ratings from Sunday's game in the gallery above.