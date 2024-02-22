Premier League predictions: Arsenal ease past Newcastle, Man City to win again

After a stumble at home to Chelsea, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a narrow midweek victory over Brentford.

Erling Haaland's 71st-minute goal secured a 1-0 win on Tuesday that lifted the reigning champions up to second in the table.

Then, 24 hours later, the Merseysiders made a stunning comeback at home to Luton Town and are now four points ahead of City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal are third following their 5-0 battering of Burnley at Turf Moor while Aston Villa occupy the final Champions League spot, six points shy of the Gunners, after beating Fulham 2-1 last weekend.

No change at the other end of the table with bottom three Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town all losing, to Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively. The Hatters were then beaten again at Anfield.

Below, you can see our predictions for this weekend's fixtures.

Saturday: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (7pm kick-off UAE)

An Ollie Watkins double – the England striker's 12th and 13th league goals of the season – earned Villa a 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage that saw them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and move up to fourth in the table.

Forest ended a miserable run of one point from four games by defeating West Ham United 2-0 at the City Ground – a result that moved them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction: Villa 2 Forest 0

Brighton v Everton (7pm)

Brighton handed out a 5-0 thumping to struggling Sheffield United last weekend, with Simon Adingra adding two late goals, that saw the Seagulls jump two places in the table to seventh.

Everton needed a late leveller form Amadou Onana to earn a point at home to Crystal Palace on Monday that pulled them out of the bottom three ahead of Luton, albeit on goal difference only. The Merseyside club have drawn four of their last five games.

Prediction: Brighton 3 Everton 1

Crystal Palace v Burnley (7pm)

New Eagles manager Oliver Glasner takes charge of his first match after replacing Roy Hodgson last week, having watched his team draw at Everton from the stands at Goodison Park. Palace have won once in five games and sit five points above the drop zone.

Burnley's dismal season continued with their home thrashing by Arsenal meaning they have won just three times in 25 games and are seven points shy of safety.

Prediction: Palace 1 Burnley 0

Manchester United v Fulham (7pm)

United made it four wins on the spin thanks to a Rasmus Hojlund double that earned them a 2-1 win at Luton and leaves them two places and five points outside the top four.

Fulham continue to struggle for consistency following their home defeat by Villa and Marco Silva's side have won just once in the league this year.

Prediction: Man United 2 Fulham 1

Bournemouth v Manchester City (9.30pm)

Bournemouth were denied their first win since December 26 after conceding a late goal at Newcastle United and the Cherries have now drawn three out of their last four matches.

City's win over Brentford was their seventh in eight games and face a crucial two matches in their chase for a fourth title in a row after playing Bournemouth when they face Manchester United and Liverpool in consecutive games.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Man City 3

21 – Erling Haaland has now scored against all 21 sides he’s faced in the Premier League; he’s just the second player to have played against more than two teams in the competition and scored against all of them after Harry Kane (32/32). Collector. #MCIBRE pic.twitter.com/rHuFdxzBiD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2024

Arsenal v Newcastle (midnight)

Arsenal made it five wins in a row with their demolition of Burnley that saw Bukayo Saka notch his 12th goal of the campaign and Mikel Arteta's side are third in the table.

Newcastle needed an injury-time goal from Matt Ritchie against his old club to rescue a point at home to Bournemouth, when the Magpies' defensive frailties again proved costly in the 2-2 draw.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0.

Sunday: Wolves v Sheffield United (5.30pm)

Wolves secured a major scalp last week when they defeated top-four chasing Tottenham Hotspur in North London with Joao Gomes scoring twice in a 2-1 victory that leaves them a point and a place outside the top half.

The Blades remain bottom after failing to build on their win at relegation rivals Luton by falling to a dispiriting 5-0 battering at home to Brighton. Chris Wilder's side are level on points with Burnley at the foot of the table.

Prediction: Wolves 4 Sheffield United 1

Monday: West Ham United v Brentford (midnight)

West Ham are going through a tough run which has seen them lose three on the trot and not secure three points since December 28. Despite this, the Hammers are ninth in the table with a European spot next season still well within their grasp.

Brentford made life tough for champions Man City in falling to a 1-0 loss but after taking six points from their past 11 games, they are only five points off the relegation zone.

Prediction: West Ham 1 Brentford 1