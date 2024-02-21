Neymar joins Saudi Founding Day celebrations at Al Hilal

Neymar joined the festivities with Al Hilal as the SPL club celebrated the Saudi Founding Day.

The Brazilian star, back in Saudi Arabia as he continues rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury, celebrated a significant day for the kingdom.

Neymar was seen in traditional Saudi attire with the Al Hilal team. Last year, Neymar and Karim Benzema wore traditional Saudi clothing to mark the kingdom's 93rd National Day.

February 22 has been earmarked as Saudi Arabia's Founding Day, a new annual holiday to commemorate the founding of the first Saudi state.

It celebrates the history of Saudi rule which goes back hundreds of years. However, it is different to the Saudi National Day, which falls on September 23.

Neymar looked in good spirits amid speculation about a possible return to his first club Santos.

Earlier this month, Spanish newspaper El Nacional stated the player wants to return to his homeland when his contract expires in 2025, and play for childhood club Santos.

Neymar has been on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL and meniscus during Brazil's World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay in October. It was another setback for the Brazilian star who had not long recovered from an ankle problem.

Last year, Neymar underwent right ankle surgery that required months of recovery before he left Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes at Al Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reuters

The Brazilian joined SPL leaders Hilal for a reported €90 million last August, signing a two-year contract worth €150m per year. Neymar managed only five appearances for Al Hilal before his season was cut short by injury.

Despite Neymar's absence, Hilal have been ruling the roost. Jorge Jesus' side top the Saudi Pro League table by seven points at the halfway mark.

Hilal host Iran's Sepahan in the Asian Champions League last 16 second leg in Riyadh on Thursday.