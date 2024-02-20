Champions League last-16 predictions: Wins for Inter, Arsenal and Barcelona

The 2023/24 Champions League Round of 16 gets back under way this week with four seemingly well-matched ties.

Inter Milan host Atletico Madrid in the "Diego Simeone derby", the Argentine former midfielder joined the Nerazzurri from Atletico in 1997 and enjoyed two seasons at San Siro, helping Inter win the 1998 UEFA Cup.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven take on Borussia Dortmund in a fascinating clash in the Netherlands. Ordinarily Dortmund might be healthy favourites, but they visit a PSV side storming to the Eredivisie title under Peter Bosz.

Elsewhere, in-form Arsenal will be strongly fancied to take an advantage away from Portugal when they travel to Porto on Wednesday night. The Gunners should be able to assume a commanding position in the tie if they can transfer their league form into European competition.

And last but not least is Barcelona's visit to Napoli – a clash between two hugely talented teams, each with their own domestic struggles to leave behind.

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid (Tuesday, midnight, UAE)

Inter continued their storming run in Serie A with a seventh straight league victory at the weekend, smashing Salernitana 4-0 with four different players on the scoresheet.

Simone Inzaghi's team has been one of Europe's most consistent this season, losing just twice in all competitions.

Their guests, meanwhile, bounced back after a three-game winless streak when they put five past Las Palmas on Saturday.

But if Simeone's side has a weakness, then it may be on their travels. Seven of their eight defeats in all competitions have come away from home.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-0 Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund (Tuesday, midnight, UAE)

The Dutch hosts have opened up a 10-point gap at the top of the Eredivisie. Their latest victory was a 2-0 win over Heracles at the weekend.

PSV have lost just twice across all competitions this season, one of which came against Arsenal in the Champions League. Their decision to snare manager Bosz ahead of "De Topper" rivals Ajax has proved a very good one.

Borussia Dortmund, however, are in good shape themselves. They extended their unbeaten run to nine matches with a point away at Wolfsburg on Saturday. They finished ahead of PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle in one of the group stage's most challenging sections.

Prediction: PSV 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Arsenal (Wednesday, midnight, UAE)

Red-hot Arsenal made it five consecutive Premier League victories when they fired five unanswered goals past Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in irresistible form since the Premier League's mini winter break, and that combination of confidence and quality should see them claim a first-leg advantage in Portugal.

The hosts, meanwhile, returned to winning ways against Estrela de Amadora on Saturday, a week after a shock defeat to minnows Arouca. Sergio Conceicao's side lost two of their six matches in the group stage, with both defeats coming against Barcelona. They trail Benfica by seven points at the top of Liga Portugal.

Prediction: Porto 0-2 Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona (Tuesday, midnight, UAE)

Napoli go into the game with rumours suggesting they are ready to sack their second coach of the season. Since replacing Rudi Garcia back in November, Walter Mazzarri's return to the Napoli dugout hasn't gone as well as he might have hoped.

The reigning Italian champions have won just six of the 17 matches the former Watford boss has overseen, with reports suggesting defeat on Wednesday night could see him put out of his misery.

Barcelona were fortunate to make it three wins from four in La Liga when a 98th-minute Robert Lewandowski penalty sealed all three points at Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Barcelona