Brentford v Liverpool player ratings: Collins 3, Toney 6; Diaz 8, Salah 8

Mohamed Salah scored and assisted on his Premier League return as Liverpool powered to a 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday.

Introduced from the bench for what was his first appearance since pulling a hamstring while playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah scored his side’s third goal moments after his sublime pass had set up Alexis Mac Allister to make it 2-0.

Darwin Nunez had earlier made the breakthrough with a superb chipped finish after some clever work from Diogo Jota.

Ivan Toney continued his fine goalscoring form since returning from his ban to briefly give Brentford hope at 3-1. But it was a fleeting moment of optimism, quickly extinguished when substitute Cody Gakpo ran clear to stroke home Liverpool’s fourth in the closing minutes.

Liverpool are sure to finish the weekend at the top of the table, however, it did come at some cost. Curtis Jones, Jota and Nunez were all forced off by injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "It is mixed emotions, we lost players which we don't know how serious it is. It doesn't look great for either of them [Jota and Jones].

"But what the boys did after 15 minutes was exceptional against a team set up to annoy you. Eighteen times a set piece is flying into your box, you need bodies and luck in a moment and a goalie as well, who played an incredible game.

"I think there was a knock on Curtis [Jones]. It was a challenge with Diogo [Jota] as well and Darwin [Nunez] we are not sure if he has something or not, he felt something."

