Rice and Saka lead Arsenal brigade: Premier League team of the week

The top three all recorded victories this weekend, but it was Arsenal's rout of West Ham United that stood out.

A week after toppling Premier League leaders Liverpool, Arsenal's 6-0 rout at the London Stadium offered further proof that Mikel Arteta's side are determined to go the distance in the title race.

It was a West Ham old boy who was the architect of their downfall. Declan Rice joined Arsenal for £105 million last summer and showed why the Gunners were happy to make him their record signing with two assists and a wonder strike.

The win took Arsenal level on 52 points with Manchester City, who on Saturday wracked up a 10th successive win across competitions with a 2-0 victory at Everton.

Pep Guardiola left Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva on the bench, but who needs those studs when you have Erling Haaland back and firing again?

The Norwegian rarely fails to produce in the big moments, and so it was at the Etihad as Haaland blasted a right-foot volley past Jordan Pickford then outmuscled Jarrad Branthwaite to steer home his second of the game.

City trail leaders Liverpool by two points with a game in hand. The Reds clinched a 3-1 win against Burnley on Saturday with the front three of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all on target.

Tottenham Hotspur staged a comeback victory to clinch all three points at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs trailed to a Pascal Gross penalty but equalised through Pape Sarr before substitutes Son Heung-min – who has only just returned from Asian Cup duty – and Brennan Johnson combined for the latter to score the winner.

The victory moved Spurs up to fourth place and in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Manchester United closed the gap on fifth-placed Aston Villa with a 2-1 win over Unai Emery's side. Rasmus Hojlund became the second youngest player to score in five consecutive Premier League games before Scott McTominay headed home a Diogo Dalot cross.

Brentford did what few have managed this season and left Molineux with all three points. Christian Norgaard opened the scoring against Wolves before Ivan Toney sealed victory in the second half.

Newcastle United continue to be among the goals, edging Nottingham Forest in an entertaining five-goal game at the City Ground. Bruno Guimaraes has been the subject of criticism in recent weeks but the Brazilian answered his critics with two goals in a 3-2 win.

Fulham moved above Bournemouth into 12th place with a 3-1 win over the Cherries while basement boys Sheffield United secured only their third league win of the season with a 3-2 win away to fellow strugglers Luton Town.

Monday's match saw Chelsea overcome fellow London club Crystal Palace 3-1 thanks to Conor Gallagher's double and a goal for Enzo Fernande deep into injury time.