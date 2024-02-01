Liverpool v Chelsea player ratings: Bradley 9, Jota 8; Chilwell 3, Caicedo 4

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after demolishing hapless Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Conor Bradley was the star of the show as the 20-year-old right-back fired into the bottom corner in the 39th minute to double the Reds’ lead having earlier provided the pass that led to Diogo Jota’s opener midway through the first half.

After Darwin Nunez sent a penalty against the post in first-half stoppage-time – one of four times he hit the woodwork – the advantage was extended in the 65th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai headed in from Bradley’s cross.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku replied for Chelsea before Luis Diaz wrapped things up for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they made it 15 league matches unbeaten, and four successive wins, in their first top-flight outing since the German’s announcement that he is to step down as manager at the end of the season.

Bradley, the 20-year-old Northern Ireland international who has been deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold, told TNT Sports: “It’s a very proud moment. It’s something I’ve dreamt of for a very long time.

“It’s unbelievable. I just couldn’t believe it went in. I didn’t know what to do, so I just went over to the corner and did a knee slide.

“I’ve just got to try to take my chance. Over the last few games I think I’ve done pretty well, and I just want to keep up this form and keep working hard.”

“What a wonderful kid he is,” manager Jurgen Klopp said of Bradley. “Outstanding finish, the whole game, the contribution, the involvement. It's a job to play against [Raheem] Sterling, that's not easy.

“I'm really happy for him. He's a very serious young man and that was pretty special I have to say.”

A miserable evening for Chelsea who saw a three-match winning run come to an end after Mauricio Pochettino’s side went down to a scoreline that flattered them as they stayed 10th.

“It's so clear they were much better than us,” said Pochettino, whose team take on Liverpool again in the League Cup final in three weeks. “We lost every single duel. Every time we recovered the ball after one or two touches we lost it.

“We move on. That was only one game. We knew Liverpool are one of the best teams. Maybe it was a little bit too much for us.”

