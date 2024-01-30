Premier League predictions: Liverpool to beat Chelsea, easy for City, grim for Man United

Liverpool reacted to the news that Jurgen Klopp is stepping down at the end of the season with a resounding 5-2 FA Cup win over Norwich City.

On Wednesday night they are back at Anfield for their first league match since Klopp's bombshell announcement. It's a big game, too, with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea heading to Merseyside for what is the pick of a busy midweek schedule.

The two sides met on the opening day of the season and played out an entertaining 1-1 draw but the Blues will do well to repeat the feat this week. Klopp's new-look side has flourished and, while things are looking up for Chelsea, they'll do well halt the momentum of the Merseysiders.

With the midweek programme offering the full reverse schedule from the opening day, it's a good moment to reflect on the progress of teams. Back in August things didn't look good for Unai Emery's Aston Villa when they were trounced 5-1 at St James' Park.

But the Spaniard very quickly picked his side up and they head into Tuesday night's return a hefty 14 points and six places above the Magpies. They'll start as favourites to hammer home that advantage at Villa Park.

Elsewhere, Manchester United face a tricky looking trip to Molineux to take on a Wolves side unbeaten in seven matches across competitions, a run that includes five wins. Wolves have lost just twice at home all season, against Brighton and Liverpool, while they have wins against Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. They'll fancy their chances of adding United to that list on Thursday night.

