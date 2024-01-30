Messi and Suarez on target but Inter Miami lose to Al Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup

Lionel Messi was on target but finished on the losing side as his Inter Miami lost their first match in the Riyadh Season Cup to Al Hilal 4-3 on Monday.

The game was the latest leg of Miami's globe-trotting pre-season tour ahead of the start of the Major League Soccer season on February 21.

Messi will renew hostilities with his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo when Miami take on Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

An 88th-minute header from Brazilian forward Malcom settled an entertaining friendly at the Kingdom Arena after Miami fought back to 3-3 from 3-1 down early in the second half.

Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Abdullah Al Hamdan gave the Saudi Pro League side the early advantage but Miami gained a foothold in the game when former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez grabbed his first goal since signing for the club last month, applying the finishing touch to Julian Gressel's pass.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but a VAR check overturned the offside call and the goal stood.

Al Hilal restored their two-goal advantage a minute before half time when Al Hamdan crossed into the area for Brazilian forward Michael to nod home after Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender rushed off his line.

Miami responded strongly after the break and drew level with two goals in two minutes soon after the restart.

Messi made it 3-2 from the penalty spot in the 54th minute after Mohammed Jahfali was harshly adjudged to have brought down David Ruiz in the area.

Al Hilal were still regrouping from the penalty when Miami levelled. Messi swept a long pass into the path of Ruiz, and the winger cut in from the left and uncorked a ferocious strike that made it 3-3.

The game seemed destined to end in a draw but Malcolm headed home two minutes from time to seal the win.

Following Thursday's match against Al Nassr, Miami move on to play games in Hong Kong and Japan.