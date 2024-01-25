Fulham v Liverpool player ratings: Diop 7, Jimenez 5; Diaz 8, Nunez 7

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final after surviving a scare in their 1-1 draw against Fulham in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, Liverpool took the lead through Luis Diaz early in the first half at Craven Cottage. That should have been the signal for a comfortable evening for Jurgen Klopp's side.

But they missed several chances to kill off Fulham before Issa Diop's late goal set the stage for a dramatic finale.

Liverpool, though, held on under Fulham pressure before finally clinching a 3-2 aggregate success.

In a repeat of the 2022 final won by Liverpool on penalties, the Reds will make their 14th appearance in the League Cup showpiece against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on February 25.

“It is fantastic,” said Klopp. “We had the experience before, we know what to expect. Again Chelsea – wow! What a story that is.

“You should never take for granted if you are part of the team who can qualify for trophies.

“This was the full cup experience. Open game, second half they started a bit wilder. We don't score. They got the equaliser. But the boys did really well and I am really happy.

“The only thing that counts in the end is that we are through. The very young ones have been incredible, so happy to see their reaction in the dressing room.

“They are all exceptional and they all worked extremely hard. This was not the night to shine, this was the night to qualify for a final. You heard from Marco Silva how much reaching a final would mean for Fulham, we had to prove and we did.

“Everything great about the Carabao Cup final. Around that we have to be focused on all the other competitions as well and that is what we will do.

“It is so perfect. Wembley is a special place and I am really happy for everyone involved they can have that experience.”

