January transfer window: Phillips, Benzema, Almiron and 10 players who could yet move on

The winter transfer market closes in a little over a week's time and despite a slow month so far, the chances are high that several moves will soon materialise.

Premier League clubs have been unusually quiet, with reports suggesting that charges levied against Manchester City, Everton and Nottingham Forest have deterred them from spending.

However, with many still needing to plug gaps in their squads and the emergence of the Saudi Pro League as a major player in the market, there is still business to be done.

Below are 10 players who could yet be on the move.

Kalvin Phillips, Manchester City

Phillips is in desperate need of a move if he is to nail down a place in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions team for Euro 2024. It just hasn't happened for him at Manchester City and you wonder why they bothered signing him in the first place, apart from to satisfy homegrown quotas and to stop him from joining a rival.

Manager Pep Guardiola says he can't see him in his “vision” for the team – as clear a message to pack his bags as Phillips is likely to get.

West Ham now appear to be in the driving seat to secure his services on loan. City’s demand for a large loan fee and Phillips’ £130,000 a week wages seem to have scared off Newcastle and Juventus, leaving the Hammers at the front of the queue.

Interested club: West Ham

🚨⚒️ Kalvin Phillips, getting closer and closer to West Ham. Negotiations are advancing, as reported yesterday.



New round of talks will take place soon as the feeling on #WHUFC remains positive.



Discussions ongoing with Man City on structure of the deal. pic.twitter.com/2U3Vqdw4ff — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

Karim Benzema, Al Ittihad

Rumours of Benzema’s disillusionment with life in the Saudi Pro League and underachieving Al Ittihad just won’t go away. His departure would be a big blow to the SPL, especially in the wake of Jordan Henderson’s hasty departure from Al Ettifaq.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Benzema, while a nostalgic return to boyhood club Lyon is the latest story doing the rounds.

Lyon are enduring a nightmare campaign but Benzema would have to take the mother of all pay cuts to move back to Ligue 1. Should the 36-year-old successfully sever ties with Ittihad, there would be no shortage of takers.

Interested clubs: Lyon, Chelsea, Arsenal

Jota, Al Ittihad

Another player who could be on the way out of Ittihad is the Portuguese winger, whose move to Saudi Arabia has been a total disaster. Jota has barely featured and was even deregistered by the Tigers for their SPL campaign.

Following his previously stellar performances for Celtic, he is sure to be on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs. Given the Saudi Private Investment Fund's involvement in both Ittihad and Newcastle, it is hardly surprising to see reports already linking him with a loan move to Tyneside. Tottenham's former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could also angle for a reunion in north London.

Interested clubs: Tottenham, Newcastle, Celtic

Angel Correa, Atletico Madrid

Should Benzema, or indeed Jota, leave Al Ittihad this month it would appear the SPL club has already lined up the Atletico Madrid man to fill the gap in their foreign player quota.

The 28-year-old Argentina international has been with Los Rojiblancos since 2015 but has found his playing time limited this season and is supposedly keen on the move.

Manager Diego Simeone said this week: “I had a long conversation with Correa. I care about him a lot, both as a person and as a footballer, we already know the good things he has always given us. I hope the best for him. I always say that for people who have given us their hearts, whatever happens, we will support them.”

Interested club: Al Ittihad

Miguel Almiron, Newcastle

Another player who could be on his way to Saudi Arabia is the Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies are said to be up against the wall due to Financial Fair Play regulations and need to ease the pressure with a sale or two.

That has led to them having to fend off interest from Bayern Munich in Kieran Trippier and from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in Callum Wilson.

If reports are to believed then Almiron, the Paraguayan forward signed by previous manager Rafa Benitez, could be sacrificed.

Interested club: Al Shabab

Andre Gomes, Everton

The Everton man's return to fitness and form is good news for the Toffees either way. Gomes is already proving a useful option for manager Sean Dyche, while his performances could attract interest this month.

Gomes has just six months left on his contract and it's a matter of when not if he leaves Goodison Park. He will be a popular choice for a free transfer in the summer but his recent displays and availability could yet see firm interest emerge before the end of January.

Interested clubs: Benfica, Lille, Saudi Pro League clubs

Hugo Ekitike, PSG

The Paris Saint-Germain forward opted to turn down strong interest in the summer to stay and fight for his place at the Parc des Princes.

But that decision has backfired with him barely playing all season and his management speaking in the press about the adverse effect on his mental health.

PSG are said to be eager to recoup most of the €35 million they paid Reims for the youngster, but that seems far-fetched given his chronic lack of first-team action.

A loan seems much more likely with clubs in France, England, Germany and Italy all showing an interest. A departure seems inevitable and he will go to the club offering PSG the most appealing financial package.

Interested clubs: Crystal Palace, Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt, Roma

Moise Kean, Juventus

The 23-year-old Italy international was once one of the most highly-regarded young strikers in Europe but has seen his stock fall dramatically in recent seasons.

A miserable interlude at Everton was brought to an end when he returned to Juventus but his career has failed to get back on track.

Despite his struggles, the potential is still there, as evidenced by a 17-goal loan spell at PSG. Clubs in Italy, France and Spain are all interested and Juve are open to a deal with the right conditions.

Interested clubs: Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Monza, Rennes

Armando Broja, Chelsea

Despite their lack of goals, Chelsea are reportedly open to allowing academy striker Broja leave the club on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the team under Mauricio Pochettino and has attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

With the sale of homegrown players particularly helpful in balancing the books for FFP concerns, the Blues could yet sanction a transfer if an offers proves sufficiently tempting.

Interested clubs: Wolves, Fulham

Yerry Mina, Fiorentina

The giant Colombian defender has taken his well-documented injury problems with him to Serie A, playing just seven games in all competitions since his free transfer from Everton.

Reports in Italy suggest Fiorentina are keen to cut their losses and Portuguese club Porto could offer him an escape route.

Mina once enjoyed a fruitful spell with Palmeiras and clubs in Brazil are also thought to be monitoring his availability.

Interested clubs: Porto, Flamengo