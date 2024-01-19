Steven Gerrard signs new deal with Al Ettifaq despite Jordon Henderson exit

Steven Gerrard has agreed a contract extension that could see him remain as manager of the Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq until at least 2027.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa coach moved to Saudi Arabia on a two-year deal in the summer after initially turning down the role.

But it has been a challenging start for Gerrard whose team are currently eighth in the table 28 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, having not win a game since October.

And just this week, captain and fellow summer arrival from England, midfielder Jordan Henderson, quit the club to join Dutch giants Ajax after playing just 19 games for Ettifaq.

But despite the problems experienced on the pitch, Ettifaq appear impressed with the progress made off it and former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard has committed himself to a long-term stay in the kingdom.

“As a club we know where we want to go and we know we want Steven to lead us on the journey ahead,” said club president Samer Al Misehal.

“There are no shortcuts to success and Steven’s personal work ethic, his leadership qualities and his commitment to the project has shown everyone at the club just what it will take to compete at the highest level.

We have a proud history and I believe we are now on the right path to return to former glories. We just have to keep going step by step. Steven will be given time and resources to continue on this journey and build something special.”

Steven Gerrard on new deal at Al Ettifaq: ‘We all know it’s not going to be an overnight fix, but it’s really exciting in terms of where we believe we can get club to.



‘We want to build a special club & build an elite culture around the team & squad.’pic.twitter.com/cHu03jVHQi — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) January 19, 2024

As for Gerrard, the 43-year-old acknowledged the backing he has received since joining the club.

“This is very pleasing for myself and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and commitment,” said Gerrard. “We knew at the beginning this was a big job and a challenging job.

“We had to put in place new infrastructure like building a new training ground in phases and building a new stadium. But a lot has been achieved.

“It's a relationship with me and the management team above me, that's growing, that's building, it's getting stronger, and I'm really looking forward to the future.”

Gerrard – who was sacked by Premier League Villa after less than a year in charge – also admitted that he knows only too well the fickle nature of football – but felt an upturn in the team's fortunes was just around the corner.

The journey continues with Steven Gerrard until 2027 ✍️🟢🔴#Ettifaqpic.twitter.com/4Sv9X7ooEO — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) January 18, 2024

“I also understand my position, it’s a results business,” he added. “I never take that for granted. I understand where we are in the league, but I am very confident we will improve.

“The window is open at the moment, and we’re working to try to identify players who could come and support the current group of players to make us more competitive at the top end of the table. There will need to be an element of patience as there is still a lot to do on and off the pitch.”

While Henderson and his family reportedly struggled with life in the Middle East, Gerrard was at pains to point out that his experience has been nothing but positive.

“Before taking the job I’d never been to Saudi Arabia before, and it’s been the complete opposite of the perception that I had before.

The journey continues with Steven Gerrard until 2027 ✍️🟢🔴#Ettifaqpic.twitter.com/4Sv9X7ooEO — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) January 18, 2024

“Since I’ve arrived, I’ve had an incredible welcome. The people have been outstanding. They’ve gone above and beyond to help us settle. My family has been all in, in terms of embracing the new adventure, a new challenge.

“We wanted to make the most of this and the family have settled extremely well. I’m happy. I’m excited. And that’s why I’m pleased to extend because we’re all enjoying the journey so far.

“The easy decision would be to stay in Liverpool, to wait for jobs. But as a family we decided we wanted something a little bit outside the box.

“I’ve learnt about adapting to a new culture, a new league, making new friends, facing new challenges. I think that has made a better person and a better coach and also made me mature a bit more as well.”

Ettifaq are currently in the UAE for a winter break where they will play three friendly fixtures while in camp before returning to competitive action in the SPL with a fixture against Al Khaleej on February 15.