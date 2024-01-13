Arsenal players take break from training camp to meet fans in Dubai

Arsenal players have taken a break from the harsh winter in the UK and are currently in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

The Gunners missed the chance to end last year on top of the Premier League table after Fulham fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory.

Arsenal, who were top of the table on Christmas Day, ended the year fourth after going winless in their last three matches. That form continued into the new year as Liverpool handed Mikel Arteta's team a chastening defeat in the FA Cup.

Liverpool secured a spot in the FA Cup fourth round as two late goals secured a dramatic 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium. There, Jurgen Klopp's side rode their luck while Arsenal wasted a series of chances, a problem that has only grown.

The change of scenery will probably do some of the Arsenal players a world of good ahead of their next assignment – a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace next Saturday.

The Gunners took time out of their training camp in Dubai and met fans at JBR beach.