Tottenham v Burnley player ratings: Porro 8, Richarlison 5; Delcroix 8, Amdouni 4

Pedro Porro scored his first goal of the season to put Tottenham Hotspur through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Spurs and Burnley looked destined for a replay before Porro broke the deadlock in the 78th minute of a drab game when he intercepted goalkeeper Arijanet Muric's throw, firing a rocket from long range into the top far corner.

The victory was a relief for Ange Postecoglou's team, who were missing several key players to injury and international duty, including South Korea captain Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup, and Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who are both at the Africa Cup of Nations.

READ MORE Micky van de Ven's return hands Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou welcome injury boost

Burnley's best chance came in the first half when Zeki Amdouni received a clever flick just outside the six-yard box but took a poor first touch and launched the ball over the bar. They rarely threatened as Spurs found a way to grind out the win.

"We were a little bit wasteful in the final third. The way the game was going we needed something special from someone and Pedro delivered. He's been outstanding all year," Postecoglou said.

"Cup games are a unique beast and we're through to the next round so that's the main thing."

Check out the photo gallery above for the player ratings from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. To move on to the next slide, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.