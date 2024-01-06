Sunderland v Newcastle player ratings: O'Nien 6, Pritchard 7; Almiron 8, Guimaraes 8

Newcastle eased to victory against local rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to book a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Magpies applied pressure with a fast start to the tie and made a deserved first-half breakthrough when home defender Daniel Ballard shinned Joelinton's dangerous cross into his own net.

Within minutes of the second-half getting underway Newcastle silenced the crowd by grabbing a second and taking total control of the first derby since 2016. Miguel Almiron pinched possession from the dithering Pierre Ekwah before setting up Alexander Isak to dispatch his shot into the far corner.

Ekwah and Alex Pritchard had the second-tier hosts' best efforts but were both denied by Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

Sweden international Isak added his second from the penalty spot at the death after Anthony Gordon had been toppled in the box by Ballard.

Magpies defender Dan Burn told ITV: "It was a special win. I think there was a lot of build up to the game so to come through with a win and a clean sheet is great.

"It has been a long time since we've played this type of game. If you can ask fans whether they would rather advance in the Champions League or beat Sunderland, I think they would pick beating Sunderland."

A derby that was worth the wait for @NUFC fans 🤩#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/JT3r1MR5SX — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2024

