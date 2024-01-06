Manchester United FA Cup quiz: Famous wins, misses and more

After a hectic winter period, the Premier League has taken a break for a week, but English football still continues with the third round of the FA Cup.

For Manchester United, their next assignment is against Wigan on Tuesday, and it has come at a significant time for the club.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe completed a long-awaited deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United, aiming to revive the club's fortunes.

The deal ended more than a year of uncertainty after majority owners, the Glazer family, began looking for "strategic options".

With the football operations at Old Trafford expected to receive new focus and direction, Manchester United fans will be hoping that performances on the field match the new ambition.

The FA Cup is a golden chance for United to show their fans they mean business. So how well do you know the Old Trafford club and their record at the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out.