Luton v Chelsea player ratings: Barkley 8, Brown 4; Silva 7, Palmer 9

Chelsea survived a late fightback by hosts Luton to win a dramatic match 3-2 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday and end their four-game losing run away from home.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team looked to be on course for a first victory on their travels since November thanks to a brace from Cole Palmer. His first was a powerful low strike and his second an impudent piece of individual skill, while Noni Madueke scored for the second time in as many games as the visitors sailed into a 3-0 lead.

But they were pegged back by the spirited hosts as their former player Ross Barkley capped an impressive individual display with a headed goal. Elijah Adebayo then struck to offer the home supporters hope of a spectacular recovery.

Yet Chelsea held their nerve, claiming back-to-back league wins for just the second time under Pochettino.

The Argentine coach said: "I am so pleased and so happy because we need to be great to beat Luton. When you see previous games against Luton and Arsenal they are difficult to break down and they come back into the game. I think it is a great example. They are doing a great job and it is difficult to play here. I seem to manage this type of situation that we needed to win and I think he is doing a fantastic job. It is difficult here."