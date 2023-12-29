Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti signs new deal until 2026

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has signed a new two and a half year contract tying him to the La Liga club until the summer of 2026.

The 64-year-old Italian, who has been persistently linked the Brazil national team job, has won 10 trophies across two stints with the club, including two Champions League titles and one domestic league crown.

His most recent spell in the Spanish capital began in 2021 when he was lured from Premier League Everton to return to his position at the Bernabeu. He had previously coached the club from 2013-15

Ancelotti posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Today is a happy day. Real Madrid and I continue our path together in search of new and greater successes. Thank you all and Hala Madrid!"

Ancelotti holds the record for the most Champions Leagues won as a coach – having also claimed it twice with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

He is also the first manager to win the league title in all of Europe’s "Big Five" competitions, something he completed when Real won La Liga in 2022.

Ancelotti’s Real currently sit top of the table after 18 rounds of fixtures and are through to this season’s Champions League last 16. They will play Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a place in the quarter-finals. The first leg is in Germany on February 14.