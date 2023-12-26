Newcastle v Nottingham Forest player ratings: Burn 4, Isak 7; Gibbs-White 8, Wood 9

Chris Wood scored a hat-trick against his former club as Nottingham Forest defeated Newcastle united 3-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Wood, who joined Forest permanently in the summer after signing on loan in January, took advantage of woeful defending at St James’ Park to help Forest end a seven-match winless league run and give new manager Nuno Espirito Santo his first victory.

Newcastle took a 23rd-minute lead through Alexander Isak’s penalty but missed several opportunities to build on their advantage.

Forest then pulled even in first-half stoppage time when Morgan Gibbs-White sprinted upfield and played a ball to Anthony Elanga, who slid a pass which Wood easily tapped in.

After Gibbs-White sent a header wide in the opening moments of the second half, Wood ran on to a pass from Elanga, turned defender Dan Burn inside out and chipped a shot over Martin Dubravka to put Forest in front in the 53rd minute

Forest then made it 3-1 seven minutes later when Murillo’s through-ball split a ragged defence and Wood deftly stepped around the Dubravka to complete his hat-trick.

