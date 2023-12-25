Wolves v Chelsea player ratings: Lemina 9, Dawson 8; Jackson 4, Nkunku 7

Wolves condemned Chelsea to a fourth defeat in six league matches on Sunday, winning 2-1 in the first Christmas Eve Premier League match since 1995.

Mauricio Pochettino's men dominated possession at Molineux but wasted chances in an incident-packed game littered with careless defensive errors by the visiting side.

Wolves appeared to be cantering to victory after goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty but they were made to sweat when Christopher Nkunku pulled one back deep into stoppage time on his Premier League debut.

The defeat means Chelsea are stuck in 10th in the Premier League, with Wolves behind them only on goal difference.

No side have lost more Premier League matches in 2023 than Chelsea's tally of 19, while only three sides have lost more across the big five European leagues during the calendar year.

Pochettino bemoaned his team's missed chances after a frustrating afternoon.

“We feel very disappointed because I think we deserve much more,” the Argentine told Sky Sports. “This competition wounds you when you are not clinical enough.

“We created chances. That is why it is so disappointing. We conceded after a few corners and it was really difficult.”

