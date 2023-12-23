Tottenham v Everton ratings: Vicario 7, Richarlison 8; McNeil 5, Tarkowski 5

Tottenham Hotspur continued their good form to end Everton’s own fine run in a 2-1 home victory on Saturday.

Everton had won their previous four league games without conceding a goal but their former striker Richarlison breached their defence with a neat finish after nine minutes and Son Heung-min scored the second nine minutes later as Spurs made a rollicking start.

Both teams did not hold back and that resulted in an all-action game but the visitors wasted several good chances.

Andre Gomes ensured a nervous finish for Spurs when he smashed home after 82 minutes but the hosts survived further scares to secure their third win in a row – following a five-game winless run - and lift them above champions Manchester City into fourth place.

It was another good outing for Vicario Guglielmo who is enjoying an excellent first season at Tottenham and ensured his team emerged victorious on Saturday.

In the second half he had to be at his best, particularly when foiling Arnaut Danjuma moments after Gomes had pulled it back to 2-1.

He was a source of security as his defence routinely got themselves into difficulties playing out from the back.

"He has been strong pretty much from the first game," Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said. "Some games we haven't needed a lot and today we did.

"The saves he made but also the way he dealt with corners was so strong - they put so much pressure on the goalkeeper. He's a great shot-stopper and is dealing with a different back four in lots of games. He's got a maturity which helps the team in those moments."

The manager also said that he was not surprised by Richarlison's turnaround; his goal made it four in three matches having scored two in his previous 39.

"He obviously missed a bit of football with his (groin) operation (in November) but he's getting stronger every game. He wasn't struggling before, he just wasn't 100 per cent and he was soldiering on. He just feels a bit freer now both mentally and physically."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.