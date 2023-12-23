John McGinn calls for 'perspective' after Aston Villa miss out on Premier League top spot

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has called for some “perspective” on how well the team have been playing this season, despite missing out on the Premier League top spot.

Unai Emery's side needed a 97th-minute leveler from substitute Nicolo Zaniolo to avoid a shock defeat against bottom club Sheffield United on Friday night.

Cameron Archer, sold by Villa to the Blades in the summer, looked to have earned his team all three points until Zaniolo's last-gasp equaliser.

The draw prevented Villa from going top of the table for the first time since 2011 and meant their 15-game home winning-streak had been brought to an end.

But they are joint top with leaders Arsenal, who have a better goal difference and can extend their lead if they beat Liverpool on Saturday night.

The Merseysiders are in third place, one point behind, and will leapfrog Villa and Arsenal if they win at Anfield.

Despite the disappointment, McGinn insisted everyone at the club should be proud of their efforts so far this season, particularly at Villa Park.

“We weren't at our free-flowing best [against Sheffield United]. They were better at their plan than we were at ours tonight,” said McGinn at Villa Park.

“We're joint top of the league at the moment. We are disappointed we couldn't go clear at the top outright, but we need to put into perspective how good a run we've been on at home and it was bound to come to an end at some point.

“It shows the mentality shift that it feels like a defeat.”

Emery, meanwhile, insisted his was pleased with “a very good point” while expressing his frustration at Leon Bailey having a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul by Jacob Ramsey on away keeper Wes Foderingham.

“We were expecting Sheffield to be defensively very strong, in their plan they were successful and they scored when we lost control of the game in the last 20 minutes,” said Emery.

1 - Aston Villa failed to win a Premier League home game for the first time since 18th February (2-4 v Arsenal), with this just the second time they had trailed in a league game at Villa Park since then. Rarity. pic.twitter.com/CL6VCsfESO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2023

“We were upset and frustrated after the review for the goal. We have to understand decisions even if we don't agree, and we lost control of the game.

“We were frustrated, I wanted three points but we have to appreciate how well Sheffield played.”

Villa's next match sees them take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The point lifted Sheffield United above Burnley and off the bottom of the table and manager Chris Wilder said the draw justified his team's defensive tactics that saw them enjoy just 22 per cent possession in the game.

“Everyone in the world expected a home win tonight,” Wilder said, whose team face relegation rivals Luton Town at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

2 - Cameron Archer is just the second player to appear for Aston Villa and score against them in a single Premier League season, after Ugo Ehiogu in 2000-01. Script. pic.twitter.com/aCKTNGkYOz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2023

“We had to make it uncomfortable for the opposition and I'm not embarrassed. It's not anti-football. It's up to them to break us down.

“We go to every ground expecting their A-game. Villa are on a fabulous run, we had to work diligently knowing they have some brilliant players.

“Being greedy, and the manner of their goal as well, [I wanted three points' but we'd have definitely have settled for a point before the game.

“There's plenty to work with the players and this result gives me great hope.”