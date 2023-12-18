Holders Man City draw Copenhagen, Barcelona face Napoli in Champions League last-16 draw

Holders Manchester City drew the lowest-ranked team, FC Copenhagen, in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Spanish giants Barcelona will face Napoli in arguably the round's most glamorous tie.

Copenhagen, who won one and lost one against City's rivals Manchester United in the group stage of the competition, will travel to the north-west of England once again having been paired with Pep Guardiola's side in Monday's draw.

The Danish team will have their work cut out against the defending champions who, despite some indifferent domestic form, won all six of their group stage matches and are on an unbeaten run of 20 games in European football.

One of either the Serie A or La Liga champions, Napoli and Barcelona, will not proceed after being drawn against each other at the ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland.

Another clash between Italian and Spanish clubs will see last year's finalists Inter Milan take on the three-time runners-up Atletico Madrid.

Record 14-times winners Real Madrid were paired with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, while English Premier League leaders Arsenal take on FC Porto and Harry Kane's Bayern Munich face Italy's Lazio.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who came through a difficult group stage at the expense of AC Milan and Newcastle, come up against Spain's Real Sociedad. Borussia Dortmund, who beat the Parisians to top spot in Group F, were paired with PSV Eindhoven and their former coach Peter Bosz.

Champions League, Round of 16, in full

Arsenal v FC Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

First leg: February 13-14, and February 20-21. Second leg: March 5-6, and March 12-13

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home.