Arsenal v Brighton player ratings: Rice 9, Jesus 8; Milner 4, Dunk 7

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz secured the three points as the Gunners bounced back from last week's defeat at Aston Villa.

After an first half that saw Arsenal fail to score despite registering 15 shots on target to Brighton's none, the headed finish from Jesus in the 53rd minute was met with huge relief from home fans and players alike at the Emirates Stadium.

It was the Brazilian's seventh in the league, which has also seem him contribute three assists, in a season when his goalscoring abilities have been called into question.

German forward Havertz then sealed victory with a calm finish three minutes from time after being put through on goal by substitute Eddie Nketiah.

"It’s not only about the result, the way we played, the way we controlled them," said Jesus, whose team lead second-placed Liverpool by a single point. "They have a good team. It was amazing.

"Kai is an amazing player, so strong and tall, his quality, he helps us a lot. We’re very happy we have him. Everyone knows about [Manchester] City’s quality.

"We have to focus on our game. It's not only City in the Premier League. Liverpool are playing so well and Villa are playing amazing. We have to focus on us."

