Luton's Tom Lockyer 'alert and responsive' after suffering cardiac arrest

There was a huge scare in the Premier League on Saturday as Luton Town's Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch in the second half of the match against Bournemouth.

Play was suspended after the hour mark as Lockyer fell to the ground with no other player near him. Luton manager Rob Edwards immediately called for medical attention. Luton later confirmed Lockyer had suffered a cardiac arrest but was "stable and currently undergoing further tests".

A stretcher was brought out and players left the pitch as the defender was treated on the pitch by paramedics.

The crowd at the Vitality Stadium applauded as Lockyer was carried off the ground. The BBC reported that Lockyer was "alert and responsive".

Lockyer had earlier collapsed during Luton's promotion play-off final win against Coventry City at Wembley on May 27.

The 29-year-old spent five days in hospital and had an operation to fix irregular heart beat. Lockyer returned for pre-season training at Luton after receiving the all-clear.

The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th minute.

"The fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town has been suspended," Luton posted on X, formerly Twitter. "All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time."

Later, the club revealed Lockyer had suffered a cardiac arrest but was in a stable condition in hospital.

"Our medical staff have confirmed that [Tom Lockyer] suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher," said Luton in a statement.

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks."